Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme posts pic with Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan trolls her

Is actor Jacqueline Fernandez preparing for a Hollywood project? Speculations have grown even stronger after she posted a photo with Action star Jean-Claude Van Damme from Italy. It comes days after she was seen hanging out with US pop star and beauty mogul Selena Gomez in Tuscany. Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez spotted hanging out with Selena Gomez in Tuscany

Jacqueline Fernandez and Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jacqueline Fernandez with Jean-Claude Van Damme in Italy.

On Friday, Jean Claude took to his Instagram handle and shared a joint post with Jacqueline. In the photo, Jacqueline appeared in a white top with white pants and a blue blazer while the action star held her for the camera. The picture was clicked at a lush property in Italy.

Sharing the photo, Jean Claude wrote in the caption, “Having fun in Italy 🇮🇹 Take a guess #vacation #fashion #fun.” Soon after the picture was shared, fans rushed to the comment section to shower love. One of them wrote, “Mr. Van Dam. What are you doing with her.” “Have a wonderful vacation, Mr JCVD” added another. One more said, “Can't wait for this action film to come out.”

Internet reacts to Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jacqueline pic

Meanwhile, several other celebrities have also reacted to the two. Among them are Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sonu Sood. Varun Dhawan also dropped a sarcastic comment which grabbed everyone's attention. He commented, “Legend. I’m talking about van dam Jacky.”

Jacqueline with Selena Gomez and gang

A few days ago a photo showed Jacqueline posing with her girl gang which included Selena Gomez. It was shared by one Caroline Franklin with the caption ‘Tuscany mems’. Jacqueline replied to the post, saying, “Best days ever!” Another photo had the group spending time with Italian singer Andrea Bocelli. Andrea even had an impromptu performance.

Sharing the photos from the time, Jacqueline wrote on her Instagram account, “@andreabocelliofficial you have given me the most beautiful memory that I will forever cherish! I feel like I’m still dreaming."

Jacqueline will be seen next in Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar. The film stars a massive ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh, besides Jacqueline.

