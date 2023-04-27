Actor Chrisann Pereira released from Sharjah jail after being arrested in drug smuggling case, confirms her brother

Actor Chrisann Pereira, who was seen in Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2 in 2020, has been released from a Sharjah jail. The actor has been in news with connection to a drugs-smuggling case. She was arrested earlier this month in Sharjah after drugs were found hidden in a trophy she was carrying. Her family had alleged that the actor had been framed. It has now been confirmed that Chrisann has been released from jail. Also read: Sadak 2 actor Chrisann Pereira locked in Sharjah jail; family cries she is a victim of drug trafficking

Chrisann Pereira is out of jail now.

"Actor Chrisann Pereira, who was imprisoned in a Sharjah jail in a case of alleged drugs smuggling, has been released from jail, confirms her brother Kevin Pereira," news agency ANI tweeted on Thursday. Recently, the Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested two people on charges of framing the actor in connection with the alleged drugs-smuggling case.

A metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai on Tuesday had remanded a baker named Anthony Paul and his associate Rajesh Babhote alias Ravi to police custody till May 2. The two were arrested for allegedly framing actor Chrisann Pereira, and four others into becoming drug mules.

Police said Anthony Paul is the mastermind, who had allegedly planted and procured marijuana and opium in parcels given to the five people, including the actor, to settle personal scores. “We will interrogate Paul to know from whom he procured the drugs and ascertain if he is into drug peddling. Paul was the business partner of Premila, Chrisann’s mother. We will also probe if there were any business-related issues between them,” said a crime branch official.

As part of Anthony Paul’s nefarious plan, Chrisann was allegedly sent to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an audition, and just before boarding the flight, she was given a trophy stuffed with ganja (marijuana). She was told that the trophy was part of the audition prop. Police said another victim, Clynton Rodricks, is a DJ and was also sent by Anthony Paul to Sharjah with a cake carrying opium and was arrested at the airport.

According to police, during Covid-19 lockdown, Chrisann’s mother Premila’s pet dog had barked at and tried to bite Anthony Paul, because of this he got angry and picked up a chair to beat the dog, which Premila did not like and insulted him in front of other people. Anthony Paul then decided to take revenge.

