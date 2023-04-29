Hema Sharma: My struggle helped me survive in the industry

Hailing from Muradnagar, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, actor Hema Sharma has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade. Having done films, TV serials and now venturing in OTT series, Sharma is glad that she kept her struggle on, never gave up and was able to survive in the industry.

“I am from a middle-class family based in a small town. I think this gave me a lot of real-life experience and of course the courage to survive in the city of dreams. I have seen people coming from affluent families and mega cities but were unable to handle the hardships here. It’s very tough for sure but still not giving up on your dreams is the key. I may have not achieved too much but the struggle is on... The best part is that my struggle helped me survive in the industry and get work,” says the Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se actor.

Sharma recently shot for her part in her debut web-series Inspector Avinash. “I play wife of a politician and I have good scenes with Randeep Hooda. The series has been shot in different locations, but I shot in Mumbai itself. Director Neeraj Pathak has told me that he will like work with me again, so I am keeping my fingers crossed.”

The actor initially wanted to be a choreographer. “I have learnt kathak for six years and I am trained in Bharatnatyam as well. I wanted to become a choreographer, so I came to Delhi but instead reached Mumbai. Choreography did not happen. Then, I got to do all songs of a Rajasthani music album Veena Chat Pe which worked well. I started getting small acting roles and to survive I started taking them. I have done numerous projects, and some were so small that I don’t remember their names.” Sharma returned to Mumbai in 2015 after a brief hiatus.

“That’s when my real journey started and I went to the US and did shows with Govindaji, Esha Deol and Neha Dhupia. Then I got a role in the serial Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat followed by Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The film YPDPS (2018) where I got to work with Dharmendraji was like a dream followed by Anupam Kher starrer One Day: Justice Delivered (2919) and Dabangg3,” she tells. The actor of late has been creating a number dance reels on social media which garnered her good attention and fetched her work as well.

