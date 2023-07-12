Actor Mayank Madhur threatens legal action against makers of Kangana Ranaut's Tejas for non-payment of dues

Even as they gear up for the release of their film, producers of Kangana Ranaut's Tejas may soon face legal troubles. Mayank Madhur, who claims to have worked in the film, has now said that he plans to take legal action against the producers of Tejas. Mayank claims to be a political advisor who works for the BJP. Kangana plays a fighter pilot in the film directed by Sarvesh Mewara. (Also read: Kangana reacts to Sonam's jibe at her English on Koffee With Karan) Kangana Ranaut in new stills from Tejas.

Tejas

Tejas tells the extraordinary tales of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill. The film is scheduled for an October release when it may clash with Tiger Shroff's Ganapath.

Mayank told Bollywood Hungama in an interview that he had helped Kangana get shooting permissions for a few locations including air force bases, and other places in Delhi, Moradabad, and Lucknow after she failed to get those despite trying for two long years. He added that director Sarvesh Mewara had initially promised him a 15-minute role in Tejas. "The length of my role kept getting shorter. Then I was told to come to shoot for a 1 or 2-minute appearance. I made it clear that I am not interested.”

Mayank also claimed that Kangana had assured him to credit him as an associate producer in Tiku Weds Sheru, but his name was only mentioned under special thanks. He also said that Sarvesh has cheated him and Kangana had promised he would get his fees before the film's release but now she is putting the ball in the court of the film’s makers.

Tejas release may be halted?

“Hence, I decided to go to the court. I’ll not reveal right now when I plan to go to the court, which court I’d be approaching and how exactly will I stop the film’s release. I want to get the makers arrested. I have taken guidance from the former chief justice of India to understand how I can take the matter further. I have even spoken to the chief ministers, PMO, home ministry etc to ensure that arrest warrants can be issued immediately from various states. Everything will be done as per the legalities,” he added.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar earlier this week, Mayank had said that he has known Kangana since her theatre days and has helped her on many films. He told the Hindi daily that he helped her in securing shooting permissions for films such as Dhaakad, Tejas, Tiku Weds Sheru and Emergency.

Kangana's upcoming films

Apart from Tejas, Kangana has an interesting line up of movies. She will soon release her first directorial film - Emergency. She features as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film that will be out in theatres on November 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail