Nawazuddin Siddiqui laughs as Kangana Ranaut dances with Avneet Kaur in video from Tiku Weds Sheru success bash. Watch

Kangana Ranaut recently held a party to celebrate the success of her first production, Tiku Weds Sheru. The video shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui laughing as he watched Kangana dance with his co-star Avneet Kaur. Avneet and Nawazuddin feature in the film, while Kangana has produced it. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut wears stunning dress after criticising 'American' looks) Kangana Ranaut celebrates the success of Tiku Weds Sheru with her team.

Nawaz laughs as Kangana dances with Avneet

The video starts with Nawazuddin's back to the camera and Kangana and Avneet dancing together. When he turns around to face the camera, we get to see that he is laughing.

In the video, Kangana was dressed in an off-shoulder red dress paired with heels, while Avneet was in a black outfit. Nawazuddin was dressed in a suit for the occasion. Kangana had earlier shared a similar video of her dancing with Avneet on Instagram Stories.

On Sunday, the dance video was shared by Avneet Kaur. She had captioned it, “Can’t get over this beautiful night. As we celebrated the success of our hard work and labour! A big win for Tiku Weds Sheru topping international charts everyday. Still standing at no. 1 in india and no. 8 globally.”

Tiku Weds Sheru

Kangana's first production Tiku Weds Sheru had its OTT premiere on June 23 on Prime Video. Featuring Nawazuddin and Avneet in lead roles, the film opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

A few had criticised the age gap between the lead actors, and Kangana's response was that these reviews were actually a part of the “smear campaign” run by the “movie mafia”.

She recently wrote on Instagram Stories, “…movie mafia doing everything to harm my film, fake reviews, and smear campaigns started even before its release. Anyway, it's streaming now please watch it for yourself or only ask your friends or people you know about the reviews of the film if they saw it before you, don't go by paid fake trends or reviews.”

Kangana's new films

Kangana recently announced the release date for her next, Chandramukhi 2 - it will be out on Ganesh Chaturthi. She also shared a first-look poster of Raghava Lawrence along with the release announcement. Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which featured Jyothika and Rajinikanth in the lead roles.

She has also completed her debut directorial feature - Emergency. The upcoming film features her as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency is set for a theatrical release on November 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail