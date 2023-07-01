Kangana Ranaut dances her heart out with Avneet Kaur at Tiku Weds Sheru success party. Watch

Kangana Ranaut is riding high on the success of her latest production Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor recently attended a success party with the cast and crew of her film which released on Amazon Prime on June 23, and has claimed the top spot in recent releases. In a new video from inside the party, Kangana is seen dancing up a storm along with the film's leading lady Avneet Kaur. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut wears stunning dress to Tiku Weds Sheru event after criticising 'American' looks on Indian women) Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur were spotted having a gala time at the Tiku weds Sheru success party.

Kangana and Avneet dance together

In a video that was later posted on Instagram, Kangana was seen dancing with Avneet. Kangana was seen in an off-shoulder saffron dress with golden-coloured heels. Meanwhile, Avneet chose a black outfit and a pair of high heels. The duo were seen shaking their leg on the dance floor all by themselves. They both smiled at each other as they continued to dance and celebrate the success of their film.

Kangana on negative reviews

Earlier, when there were some negative reviews floating on the internet because of the age gap between the two leads of the film- Nawazuddin Siddiqui being 49 opposite Avneet Kaur who is 21, Kangana claimed that these were part of the ‘smear campaign’ that was orchestrated by the ‘movie mafia.’ Kangana took to Instagram Stories to write, “…movie mafia doing everything to harm my film, fake reviews and smear campaigns started even before its release. Anyway it's streaming now please watch it for yourself or only ask your friends or people you know about the reviews of the film if they saw it before you, don't go by paid fake trends or reviews.”

Kangana's next projects

Kangana will be next seen in Chandramukhi 2, which will be released on Ganesh Chaturthi. Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a first-look poster of Raghava Lawrence along with the release announcement. Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

Kangana also has her solo directorial feature, the period drama film Emergency in the pipeline. The movie revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician, which will be out in theatres on November 24, 2023.

