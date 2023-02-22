Ganapath teaser: Tiger Shroff flaunts release date tattoo on his muscled forearm, says he 'hates fighting'. Watch

Tiger Shroff's Ganapath teaser showed him in a fierce avatar. The actor shared the teaser on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday as he announced the film will be out around Dussehra 2023. Ganapath will be releasing in theatres on October 20. Tiger will be seen with Kriti Sanon in the film as they two reunite after Heropanti (2014). Amitabh Bachchan will also star in the action drama. Also read: In Ganapath first look, Tiger Shroff warns enemies that he is their ‘baap’

Sharing the teaser, Tiger tweeted, "Aisi ek duniya jahaan aatank ka hai raaj, wahaan Ganapath Aa Raha Hai banke apne logo ki awaaz (In such a world where terrorism is ruled, there Ganapath is coming in the form of voice of his own people). Unleashing the magnanimous entertainer Ganapath on October 20, 2023! In cinemas this Dussehra."

The teaser of the film, which is reportedly set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era, opened with a cheering crowd, it was not clear what was the location. Tiger, who was dressed in a rugged black outfit, then showed his flaming tattoo with the film's release date, and said, "Mujhe na ladai pasand hai aur na hi ladne wale. Soch raha hoon dono mein se kise khatam karu (I hate fighting and people that fight. I am thinking of finishing one of them)?"

Ganapath is an action-thriller film directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Good Co Production and Pooja Entertainment. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan in an special appearance alongside Kriti and Tiger. The makers had shared the motion poster of Ganapath in November 2020. “After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it is exciting to collaborate with them,” Tiger had said in a statement at the time.

Speaking about the film, in a recent interview with ETimes, Kriti Sanon had said, “I have always wanted to do an action film, and who better to do it with than Tiger? Action as a genre is new for me, so I will be spending a lot of time prepping up when it comes to technicalities and stunts. I’ve wanted to do the kind of roles Uma Thurman has done. I always felt like I could make better use of my height and long legs, and here I am getting a chance to do that.”

