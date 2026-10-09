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Actor Ronit Roy rents out an office in Mumbai’s Andheri West for nearly 1.4 crore for five years

Mumbai real estate deal: Actor Ronit Roy has leased his 950 sq ft office space at ₹2.1 lakh a month for five years for a total rent of nearly ₹1.4 crore

Published on: Oct 9, 2026, 15:43:53 IST
By Vandana Ramnani
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Actor Ronit Roy has leased a 950 sq ft office space to skin and hair care firm Kerawi Care (OPC) Private Limited for five years at an initial monthly rent of 2.10 lakh. The total rent for the 60-month term amounts to nearly 1.39 crore, according to documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

Actor Ronit Roy has leased his 950 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri West, according to documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.
Actor Ronit Roy has leased his 950 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri West, according to documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

The leave-and-licence agreement for the office on the fourth floor of Vastu Prestige near City Mall in Andheri West was registered on June 12, 2026. The 950 sq ft office has been leased at a monthly rent of 2.1 lakh, with a security deposit of 6.5 lakh.

The monthly rent will increase by 5% annually, rising from 2.10 lakh in the first year to 2.20 lakh in the second, 2.31 lakh in the third, 2.43 lakh in the fourth, and 2.55 lakh in the fifth year. The tenant has paid a security deposit of 6.5 lakh, the documents showed.

Maintenance charges, including applicable rates, taxes, levies, assessments and non-occupancy charges, will be borne by the licensor. Electricity charges will be paid directly by the licensee based on consumption. The agreement has a 36-month lock-in period for both parties.The agreement does not specify any car parking allocation for the office.

Also Read: ₹18.94 crore in Mumbai's Versova">Ronit Roy and wife Neelam Roy purchase an apartment for 18.94 crore in Mumbai's Versova

Two years ago, Ronit Bose Roy had purchased a 4,258 sq ft apartment in the Versova area of Mumbai for 18.94 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com. The apartment was purchased on a higher floor in the Lodha Versova project by Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha. A stamp duty of 1.13 crore and registration fees of 30,000 were paid for the transaction, according to the documents.

The flat comes with four car parking spaces in the building located off Yari Road in the Versova area of Mumbai. Several Bollywood actors have homes in areas such as Versova, Andheri, Juhu, Khar, Bandra, and Lokhandwala.

Also Read: ₹17 crore">Sonu Nigam buys three commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri for 17 crore

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vandana Ramnani

Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.

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