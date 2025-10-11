Actor Ronit Roy turns 60: Life is a serious matter, but don't take it too seriously

Actor Ronit Roy turns 60 today, October 11, for years, he explains, “My birthdays have been very quiet for the past many years.” Actor Ronit Roy turns 60

The actor, last seen opposite Kajol in the film Maa, emphasises his shift away from extravagant celebrations. "I haven't been very gung-ho about my birthdays for years now. For me, a birthday means having the people who love you with you, and somewhere in my mind, I always feel celebrating my own birth date is a bit egotistic."

Ronit recalls a memorable exception—his 50th birthday. "I remember on my fiftieth birthday, my daughter organised a Mata ki Chowki," he shares. "That was something memorable because Amitabh Bachchan ji and Shatrughan Sinha ji joined us. They both walked in together, and we three were under the same roof on my birthday before this it was always a working birthday because I was doing television primarily, so not much time was left after work," he says.

Ronit notes how his perspective changes with life’s decades. "From the time I was a kid, where my parents made the occasion so special, to gearing up to ring in my son’s eighteenth birthday this month—that makes things worth celebrating for me."

For Ronit, change remains the only constant. He observes the industry's evolution keenly. "In all these years, I have seen people retire and many who retired coming back. Today, the way we function has seriously evolved," he explains. This evolution guides his professional choices. "I make sure to filter things and process only what makes me a notch better. So, I have to stay alive and relevant and adapt to changes. That is also my learning after being around for over three decades in the industry: that life is a serious matter but don't take it too seriously."

Describing his three-decade-long journey Ronit says,. "My journey has been an amazing blend of moments of glory and moments of darkness and depression. It is about struggle and then days of victory that make you all happy," he says.

Ronit feels that for any actor, the phase of struggle is extremely important. "Struggle is the key in one's career; it keeps you going," the actor states, adding that he consciously avoids overworking. "Till today, I prefer doing work that convinces me and my craft. I want to be part of challenging story-line and associate with good makers instead of just saying yes to everything. Otherwise, I like to travel, be with my family, and concentrate on my fitness."

