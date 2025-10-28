Actor Satyajeet Puri recalls Dharmendra’s fearless stand against the underworld: 'You have 10 people, I have an army'

Actor-director Satyajeet Puri recently shared a fascinating story about veteran actor Dharmendra, highlighting how the legendary star boldly confronted the underworld during its peak influence in Bollywood. In an interview, Satyajeet Puri revealed Dharmendra's bold confrontation with the underworld in Bollywood. Satyajeet has starred in films with Dharmendra in the 80s.(Ashish Vaishnav)

Satyajeet marvels Dharmendra's fearless attitude

In an interview with Friday Talkies, Puri recalled, “At that time, the underworld was very strong. Many actors would get scared if they were summoned. But Dharamji and his family never feared them. He would tell them, ‘If you come, the whole Sahnewal will come from Punjab. You have 10 people, but I have an army. One word from me and trucks full of people will come from Punjab to fight. Don’t mess with me.’ And they never did.”

Satyajeet Puri, son of veteran actor Satyen Puri, began his career as a child artist. Over the years, he has appeared in a range of roles, from intense dramas to commercial entertainers. In addition to acting, Satyajeet has directed and produced projects. He has shared screen space with Dharmendra in several notable films over the years. Their collaborations include Rajput (1982) Betaab (1983), Taqdeer Ka Badshah (1982), Batwara, and Izzatdaar (1990).

Dharamendra's comeback

The 89-year-old actor was last seen in Amit Joshi’s romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumari, and Anubha Fatehpuria. He also made a grand return in Karan Johar’s 2023 romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Looking ahead, Dharmendra will reunite with acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, after their collaboration in Johnny Gaddaar, for the upcoming war biopic Ikkis (2025). The film chronicles the heroic life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, who sacrificed his life at 21 during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Ikkis is slated for a theatrical release in December 2025.