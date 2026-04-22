Mumbai, Veteran actor-presenter Shekhar Suman has launched the Shekhar Suman Film Academy , a new acting institute aimed at training the next generation of performers and storytellers.

Actor Shekhar Suman launches acting academy SSFA

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The academy kicks off with an intensive three-month acting programme designed and conducted by Suman himself, supplemented by masterclasses with actors, casting directors and filmmakers, a press release said.

"For me, this academy is not just an institution. It is a very personal way of giving back to the craft that has given me everything. Over the years, acting has taught me discipline, imagination, resilience, and the importance of truth in performance," Suman said in a statement.

"And with SSFA , where I have personally designed and curated the acting course, and overseen every detail beyond it, I hope to pass that learning forward to the next generation of actors. Through this academy, I hope to create something that goes beyond training and becomes a true creative journey for every student who walks in," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The curriculum covers voice and speech, emotional access, body awareness, camera readiness and character building, while also introducing students to the Linklater Voice Method, film language and on-set discipline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The curriculum covers voice and speech, emotional access, body awareness, camera readiness and character building, while also introducing students to the Linklater Voice Method, film language and on-set discipline. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The programme concludes with a student film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The programme concludes with a student film. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The academy requires no prior training from applicants, who go through a basic self-audition process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The academy requires no prior training from applicants, who go through a basic self-audition process. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Beyond acting, the institute plans to eventually expand into screenwriting, direction, cinematography, music production and post-production. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond acting, the institute plans to eventually expand into screenwriting, direction, cinematography, music production and post-production. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Suman's son, actor Adhyayan Suman, serves as founder and director of the academy, while Dharmesh Sangani is listed as founder and visionary, with GBM Studios as the umbrella brand. Ekant Babani is partner and COO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suman's son, actor Adhyayan Suman, serves as founder and director of the academy, while Dharmesh Sangani is listed as founder and visionary, with GBM Studios as the umbrella brand. Ekant Babani is partner and COO. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Suman has had a career spanning over four decades across cinema, television, theatre and OTT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suman has had a career spanning over four decades across cinema, television, theatre and OTT. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He made his film debut with "Utsav" opposite Rekha and has appeared in nearly 35 Hindi films, including "Tridev", "Ranbhoomi" and "Sansar". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He made his film debut with "Utsav" opposite Rekha and has appeared in nearly 35 Hindi films, including "Tridev", "Ranbhoomi" and "Sansar". {{/usCountry}}

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On television, he became a household name with the Doordarshan sitcom "Dekh Bhai Dekh" and went on to host the popular satirical chat show "Movers and Shakers".

His more recent credits include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series "Heeramandi", and he also directed and produced "Heartless" , in which Adhyayan starred.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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