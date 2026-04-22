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Actor Shekhar Suman launches acting academy SSFA

Actor Shekhar Suman launches acting academy SSFA

Apr 22, 2026 02:17 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Veteran actor-presenter Shekhar Suman has launched the Shekhar Suman Film Academy , a new acting institute aimed at training the next generation of performers and storytellers.

Actor Shekhar Suman launches acting academy SSFA

The academy kicks off with an intensive three-month acting programme designed and conducted by Suman himself, supplemented by masterclasses with actors, casting directors and filmmakers, a press release said.

"For me, this academy is not just an institution. It is a very personal way of giving back to the craft that has given me everything. Over the years, acting has taught me discipline, imagination, resilience, and the importance of truth in performance," Suman said in a statement.

"And with SSFA , where I have personally designed and curated the acting course, and overseen every detail beyond it, I hope to pass that learning forward to the next generation of actors. Through this academy, I hope to create something that goes beyond training and becomes a true creative journey for every student who walks in," he added.

On television, he became a household name with the Doordarshan sitcom "Dekh Bhai Dekh" and went on to host the popular satirical chat show "Movers and Shakers".

His more recent credits include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series "Heeramandi", and he also directed and produced "Heartless" , in which Adhyayan starred.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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