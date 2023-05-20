Adah Sharma hopes The Kerala Story is released in West Bengal soon, reacts to fan who tweets on booking tickets in state

Actor Adah Sharma, who was recently seen in The Kerala Story, has shared a post hoping that her film is released in West Bengal theatres 'soon'. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Adah shared a poster of the film with the nett collection of the film. She also added two behind-the-scenes pictures of herself from the film's sets. (Also Read | The Kerala Story box office: Film collects ₹178 cr, aims to cross ₹200 crore now)

Adah Sharma in a scene from The Kerala Story.

In the first photo, Adah smiled and looked at the ground dressed in a top and skirt. In the next photo, Adah wore a white saree and hugged an elephant. She captioned the post, "Badhai ho (Congratulations) to you, to all of us.. #TheKeralaStory success is all yours. Soon in West Bengal (red heart emoji) (hopefully) and now released internationally (in the UK As well finalllyy)."

She also added, "We are grateful for such an amazing response, for the #TheKeralaStory. Dreaming is everyone's birthright. I hope my story can be a story of hope for every actor stepping foot into the film industry that they can be part of something historic." Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "This movie deserves it." A comment read, "I'm from wb... But I watched this masterpiece.... Which is based on the truth..."

Recently, Adah and film director Sudipto Sen visited Kolkata and interacted with a crowd. Sharing a clip on Twitter on Saturday, she captioned the post, "Thank u Kolkata, we got sooooo many messages on social media we came to meet you all and I hope #TheKeralaStory is allowed into theatres soon in West Bengal."

The actor responded to a fan.

A fan wrote on Twitter, "I am unable to book bookmyshow tickets in Chennai and Kolkata." The actor responded, "Still ?? (broken heart emoji)." Despite the Supreme Court allowing the screening of the movie The Kerala Story in West Bengal, no cinema hall has as yet agreed to show the controversial film which was earlier banned by the state government fearing "communal disturbances".

Satadeep Saha, the distributor of the film in the state, told news agency PTI on Friday that none of the single screens and multiplexes in the state have come forward to show The Kerala Story as yet, including theatres owned by his family, as per news agency PTI.

As per the report, Sudipto at a press conference on Friday claimed he has been told by several hall owners that they have been threatened "by certain quarters" and asked not to screen the film.

The Kerala Story which was released in theatre halls on May 5, claims that women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by ISIS. The West Bengal government had earlier banned the movie claiming it feared communal disturbances if it was screened. So far, the film has earned ₹178.32 crore at the domestic box office.

