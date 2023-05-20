The Kerala Story box office: Film collects 178 cr, aims to cross 200 crore now

The Kerala Story is running in its third week, but continues to hold its ground at the ticket counters. The film has made ₹178 crore at the box office and is now aiming for the ₹200 crore mark. The makers alleged it is based on a true story about the conversion of young women to Islam. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani and Siddhi Idnani among the lead cast. Also read: The Kerala Story actor Vijay Krishna: 'People from Kerala are messaging us that this is real' The Kerala Story has collected ₹ 178 crore, so far.

The film collected ₹6.60 crore on its third Friday in theatres. Sharing the collection of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter on Saturday, “The Kerala Story crosses ₹175 crore, is steadfastly moving towards ₹200 cr… Business should witness an upward trend on [third] Saturday and Sunday… [Week 3] Friday ₹6.60 cr. Total: ₹178.32 cr. India business…”

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer IB 71, which released last week, however, failed to get the expected response at the box office. It has collected ₹11.73 crore in eight days of its release. Sharing its collections till now, Taran tweeted, “IB 71 grows on [second] Friday [vis-à-vis first Thu]… Numbers should escalate over the weekend, given the positive trends on weekdays… [Week 2] Fri ₹72 lakh. Total: ₹11.73 cr. India biz... Note: National chains contributed ₹48.70 lacs on [second] Fri.”

The Kerala Story will now have a special screening for the students of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). "We are very excited to meet our own people there. This is the future of the industry that is getting ready in FTII. It would be very interesting and exciting to see how they are looking at The Kerala Story, and what they think of it. What they have understood and their viewpoint, which is the future’s viewpoint. It is going to be fun," Vipul Shah said in a statement.

The movie, which has polarised the political discourse in the country, was released in theatres on May 5. The West Bengal government had imposed a ban on the film on May 8, apprehending tensions among the communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had earlier decided to stop its screening from May 7.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON