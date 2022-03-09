Adah Sharma on Bappi Lahiri photo goof up: People are just looking for reasons to get offended

Actor Adah Sharma received backlash on social media after sharing a post comparing her look to that of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who died earlier in February.

Talking about the now deleted the post, the actor says, “The picture collage with Bappi da was originally posted on my Instagram March 28, 2020,” she clarifies about the resurfacing of the picture, which she says was a scheduled post.

Addressing the way people reacted to the incident, she adds, “We live in time when people are looking for reasons to get offended.”

However, Sharma, who has a considerable following on social media, doesn’t deny its positive impact. Calling it a double-edged sword, she explains, “For me social media has been a boon. There’s so much that I can put out there that no one would have even known of if I wasn’t on social media.”

Other than her bold avatar on social media, the actor says she also wants that image to reflect through her film choices.

“As an actor the main thing that keeps one going is hope. Now with experimental content being made and the stuff I’m getting to do now I hope I get a chance to do all I want to in this lifetime,” she muses.

In recent times, Sharma, who made her acting debut in 2008 with 1920, says she is happy with the roles that are coming her way, including short films like Chuha Billi or web series such as The Holiday and Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Talking about how roles for women have changed over the years, she says, “Shabana Azmi in Ankur, Smita Patil in Bhumika, Waheeda Rehman in Guide… the 60s and 70s had very strong written female characters. Yes now many roles for women are being written. As an actor, I would like to see equality arise where we don’t discriminate between any gender.”