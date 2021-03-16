Adhyayan Suman opens up about whether he'd work with ex-girlfriend Maera Mishra again

Actor Adhyayan Suman's new music video has been released. It comes on the heels of his confirmation about his relationship with Maera Mishra, his co-star in the video, having ended last year.

Adhyayan said in a new interview that he'd be open to working with her again, after Peg Daariya. Adhyayan, the son of actor Shekhar Suman, embarked on a parallel music career after his acting career suffered a blip.

He told SpotboyE, "I haven't fought with anybody. As I already told you about relationships, log aapki journey mein aate hain aur jaate hain (People come and go). If somebody stays back they have a reason. So, there is nothing to fight about it. So, if tomorrow not just with her, but with any of my exes, if a project comes and if it's a good film, song or a web series, I won't give up the project and I am guessing that the other person will also not do so because we are professionals."

He continued, "If the break up has not been on an ugly note, then what's the problem in working with that person again. Anything can happen."

In an interview last week, Maera had said that she and Adhyayan broke up last year in November, after she began living with him and notice a change in his personality. "Things failed to work out between us. I fell in love with a different man. Once I started living with him, I realised that he was quite different from what I had expected. There was also a communication gap. We barely spoke to each other for almost two months as I got busy with the shoot of my TV show and he was shooting for his project. All I want to say at this point is that I am now averse to dating anyone associated with the industry," she told a leading daily.

Adhyayan released his own statement, and said that he would prefer not to 'wash dirty linen in public'.