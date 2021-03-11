Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Adhyayan Suman responds after ex Maera Mishra comments about him: 'Won't wash dirty linen'
Adhyayan Suman responds after ex Maera Mishra comments about him: 'Won't wash dirty linen'

Adhyayan Suman has responded after Maera Mishra said that they broke up in November because he turned out to be a 'different man' after they started living with each other.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra broke up last year.

Shortly after actor Maera Mishra confirmed that she and Adhyayan Suman had broken up, he released a statement saying he prefers not to 'wash dirty linen' in public.

In an interview, Maera had said that they broke up in November last year, and that she is now averse to dating anyone from the film industry.

Adhyayan said in a statement on social media, "Hello, all I would like to say at this stage is that I have great respect for all women, right from my mother to sister to close friends and even more so for the ones that I have shared fond memories with. My upbringing does not allow me to wash dirty linen in public and I want to learn from my past mistakes and not say anything to anyone at this stage. My focus is my work which is in the public domain and I look forward to releasing my new song very soon. I request you to respect the privacy of me and my family as well.”

Maera had earlier told The Times of India that she was 'very serious' about Adhyayan, and thought that he was the one. "Things failed to work out between us. I fell in love with a different man. Once I started living with him, I realised that he was quite different from what I had expected. There was also a communication gap. We barely spoke to each other for almost two months as I got busy with the shoot of my TV show and he was shooting for his project. All I want to say at this point is that I am now averse to dating anyone associated with the industry," she said.

Maera had appeared with Adhyayan in a music video titled Befikriyaan. Adhyayan, the son of actor Shekhar Suman, had previously been embroiled in a controversy after he alleged that his ex-girlfriend, Kangana Ranaut, physically abused him, and encouraged him to consume drugs.

