Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Adipurush: Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh join film as Sita and Lakshman to Prabhas' Lord Ram. See pics
bollywood

Adipurush: Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh join film as Sita and Lakshman to Prabhas' Lord Ram. See pics

Kriti Sanon has shared her first pictures from Adipurush as she joined the Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan movie. Kriti reportedly plays Sita in the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh with Prabhas for Adipurush,

Kriti Sanon took to social media on Friday morning to share pictures from her upcoming film, Adipurush. Starring Prabhas in the lead and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, Adipurush is a retelling of the Ramayana epic.

In the photos, Kriti is seen posing with Prabhas and actor Sunny Singh. Prabhas is seen in an orange kurta and Sunny is seen in a golden one. Kriti is seen in a white and pink floral suit. Sharing the photos, Kriti wrote, "A new journey begins.. One of my most special ones.. overwhelmed to be a part of #Adipurush."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

It appears that while Prabhas plays Lord Ram in the movie, Kriti plays Sita and Sunny might play Lakshman. The team was showered with good wishes on social media. "Congratulations and All the best darling," wrote one. "Wow.... excited," wrote another. Saif plays Lankesh, another name for Ravana, in the movie.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar said, “When Kriti heard the script she instantly agreed for the part. On the other hand, Sunny fits the character perfectly. I am happy to have them on board.”

Om Raut adds, “When I was casting for the female lead, I needed an actress who not only has an amazing screen presence but more importantly, is also a great performer. Kriti was our obvious choice for the film. Sunny is a great actor and we're sure he will impress viewers with his performance."

Talking about the film, Prabhas had earlier said in a statement: “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adipurush kriti sanon prabhas

Related Stories

telugu cinema

Adipurush: Shoot begins on Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan film. See poster

PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:06 AM IST
bollywood

Pathan, Thank God, Adipurush: Bollywood still believes in two hero films?

PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:14 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP