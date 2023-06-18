Adipurush: Prabhas fans vandalise Telangana theatre for delay in screening

Ever since the theatrical release of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush on Friday, several incidents of ruckus in movie theatres have been reported due to various reasons. In one such incident, Prabhas' fans vandalised a theatre in Telangana as there was a delay in the film's screening due to a technical glitch. Also read: Saif Ali Khan's 10-headed look from Adipurush inspires hilarious reactions: ‘Is Raavan seriously wearing a T-shirt?’

Some people vandalised a theatre in Telangana screening Adipurush.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adipurush has been directed by Om Raut and also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdutt Nage. It opened to a massive worldwide collection of ₹140 crore on Friday.

Moviegoers vandalise theatre over delay

According to an India Today report, some Prabhas fans broke window panes inside Jyothi Cinema in Telangana's Sangareddy. Glass pieces were shattered inside the theatre premises. As per the theatre management, the screening of the film was delayed by 40 minutes due to a technical glitch. The report states police registered a case against the miscreants and an investigation is underway.

When a person was thrashed for criticising film

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, in an unverified video going viral on social media, a man can be seen being thrashed by a group of people after he pointed out flaws in the film. "Prabhas did not suit in the (Ram) get up. He was like a king and there was royalty in the Baahubali movie. He was taken for this (Ram) role by seeing his performance. Om Raut failed to show Prabhas properly,” the viewer said. He added that he didn't like the film much apart from a few scenes featuring Hanuman and the background score. His comments led to a heated argument between him and other fans of the Telugu star. It soon turned into a physical altercation.

When a moviegoer was thrashed for taking a reserved seat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a separate incident, an audience member was beaten up for sitting in the seat reserved for Hanuman inside the theatre. The video of the incident is also circulating on social media platforms. The producers have decided to keep one seat reserved for Hanuman as a mark of respect in every screening.

As per ANI, a written complaint was lodged against the producer-director of Adipurush at the Andheri police station in Mumbai by the president of NGO Sangharsh, Prithviraj Maske. He claimed portions of the film offended Hindu feelings.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON