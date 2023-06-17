Saif Ali Khan's 10-headed look from Adipurush inspires hilarious reactions: ‘Is Raavan seriously wearing a T-shirt?’

Adipurush finally released in theatres worldwide on Friday and even got a thunderous welcome with an opening of ₹140 crore. Soon after, several moviegoers noticed pecularities which became meme fodder on social media in no time. Among the many objections raised by the audience as well as the critics, Saif Ali Khan's look as Lankesh with 10 heads has invited some of the most hilarious reactions. Many wanted to un-see Saif sporting a black T-shirt but couldn't and shared their views on Reddit. Also read: Manoj Muntashir defends 'jalegi tere baap ki’ line in Adipurush, says it's not an error: 'I'm not first to write this' A still of Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh from Adipurush.

Views on Saif's 10 heads

A Reddit user shared a still of Saif from Adipurush and captioned it: “Sitting arrangement in rickshaw. Thoda age piche hoke beth jao sab aa jayenge (please adjust a little).”

Some found hard to believe it was actually a scene. One Reddit user asked, “So this is an actual scene from this movie and not an edited pic?” Another asked, “This is an edit for the meme right? Please tell me this isn't actually from the movie.”

Saif's costume catches attention

Many couldn't stop talking about Saif's costume. One said, “I have the same T-shirt from Decathlon.” Another asked, “Is Raavan seriously wearing a T-shirt?” One more wrote, “is he wearing a T-shirt?? Wtf 600 cr budget?” “Why is Ravan wearing a jockey T-shirt bro wtf?” read yet another question.

Taking a dig at the look, a Reddit user wrote, “Underpaid graphics guy." Another said, “Graphics guy serving notice period”. One more called it a “Colgate maxfresh ad”. A comment also read: “When you hit wrap text in Excel!”

The Hindustan Times review of Adipurush called it a visual spectacle and called Saif the ‘saving grace’ in the film. The reviewer gave a disclaimer: “please just simply ignore the portions with his nine other heads - I am still struggling to find words to explain them.”

Adipurush cast

Directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, Adipurush also stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, Vatsal Sheth as Meghanada, Siddhant Karnick as Vibhishana and Sonal Chauhan as Mandodari. It is based on epic tale of Ramayana.

