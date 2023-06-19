Adipurush director Om Raut says Ramayana is 'impossible' for anybody to understand, addresses backlash on movie

Om Raut's Adipurush is going strong at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. Several fans also criticised the dialogues of the film and as a result the film's team also announced that they would be revising the lines from the movie. Now director Om Raut has addressed the negative reviews of the film and said that Ramayan is 'impossible' for anyone to understand and those who claim to do so then they are ‘either fools or liars’. (Also read: Adipurush box office day 3 collection: Om Raut film grosses ₹340 crore worldwide)

Adipurush

Om Raut's Adipurush is based on Ramayana

Om Raut's Adipurush is based on Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh. It released on June 16 to a blockbuster reception but mixed reviews. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

Om Raut says Ramayana is impossible to understand

Speaking to Republic World, Om Raut opened up about the reception of the film and said, "Ramayana is so large that it is impossible for anybody, A: to understand, if they say that they understand Ramayana they are fools or they are lying, one of the two. Number two, whatever Ramayan that we have seen before on television, something that I have grown up watching is a much larger format. What is Adipurush? We are not calling it Ramayan. We are calling it Adipurush because it is one section within the Ramayan. It is the Yuddha Kaand that we are trying to show. Again I will say that is a small portion within that Yuddha Kaand."

Manoj Muntashir on criticism

A particular line from the film received heavy criticism. It was when Devdatta Nage as Bajrang said, “Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki." Addressing the criticism, film's co-writer Manoj Muntashir said in the same interview, "It is not an error. It is a very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrang Bali and for all the characters. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing if there are multiple characters in a film, all cannot speak the same language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a kind of division."

Despite the controversies, Adipurush has entered the ₹300 crore club globally. According to the latest statement by the film's team, Adipurush has minted ₹340 crore gross at the global box office so far. The film released in theatres last week in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

