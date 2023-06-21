Adipurush set to cross 400 worldwide collection, team addresses ‘pareshani’ in new poster

Adipurush, despite criticism from the Ramayan cast and the audience, has collected ₹395 crore in five days of its release. It will cross ₹400 crore on Wednesday at the worldwide box office (gross). The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Also read: Kriti Sanon is 'focusing on the cheers and claps' amid Adipurush backlash; internet reacts to her post

Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in a still from Adipurush.

Kriti Sanon shared the film collection poster on Instagram post noon on Wednesday. It read: ‘Satya pareshan ho sakta hai parajit nahi (Truth can get bothered but will not be defeated). Worldwide five-day box office gross 395 crore global box office." However, her followers criticised the film and the actor for featuring in it in the comments section. The ‘pareshan' comment could also be the team's way of addressing the controversies surrounding the movie.

Domestic box office collection

According to a Sacnilk.com report, Adipurush recorded an estimated ₹10.80 crore in all languages in India on Tuesday. The film failed the litmus test on Monday as it fell to mere ₹20 crore on its first Monday after a weekend collection of ₹220-crore. The film further fell to just around ₹10 crore on Tuesday in all languages at the domestic box office.

Amid the backlash, the film's dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir said on Sunday said that they would "revise some of the dialogues" and the changes will be incorporated in the movie in a week.

Will change in dialogues make a difference?

Vishek Chauhan, an exhibitor from Bihar, claimed to have seen a decline of 50 percent due to the negative reaction to Adipurush. He believes the alterations to the dialogues will have no significant impact on the film's box office earnings. "The reports about the film are bad, people are not liking it. If people would have liked it, it would have been a historic blockbuster. The film has flaws, it is not a good film. By changing a few dialogues, it won't make much of a difference," he said.

AICWA wants a ban on Adipurush

Meanwhile, a trade organisation has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a ban on Adipurush. The film is a "complete disaster of our faith in Shri Ram and Ramayan", stated the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA).

(With PTI inputs)

