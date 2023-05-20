Adipurush song Jai Shri Ram: Kriti Sanon looks resplendent, Prabhas gears up for war in this Ajay-Atul creation

The first song from Om Raut's much-anticipated directional, Adipurush, is out now. Titled Jai Shri Ram, the song opens with some breathtaking visuals of Kriti Sanon as the abducted Janaki in Lanka, and how Prabhas' Raghava gears up to wage a war in order to rescue her. The song has music by Ajay - Atul and has been penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Also read: Adipurush trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and the action finally look impressive. Watch

Stills from Adipurush song Jai Shri Ram.

Jai Shri Ram has been released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The song shows Kriti in her most beautiful avatar as Janaki as she sits under a tree, waiting to be rescued. On the other hand, Prabhas' Raghava unites with brother Lakshman (Sunny Singh) and Bajrang (Devdatta Nage) to plan a battle against Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh. How Raghava and his vanar sena, comprising of huge gorillas, make a bridge by floating rocks with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on it and go on to wage a war in Lanka are some of the highlights of the song.

The use of VFX remains the talking point of the film. While the film's trailer showed a partial glimpse of Saif's Lankesh, the song doesn't show his character at all. The film's first teaser was slammed by the audience for Saif's ‘objectionable’ look as Lankesh but the trailer earned praise.

Singer duo Ajay-Atul performed live orchestra on Adipurush anthem Jai Shri Ram in Mumbai on Saturday. They performed with more than 30 chorus singers as they launched it at a grand event in Mumbai.

According to ANI, a source close to the film shared, “The entire team of Adipurush believes that the soul of the film rests in Jai Shri Ram. It's a song that will resonate with the audience for generations to come by. Jai Shri Ram spreads positivity and has been created with a lot of devotion by Ajay Atul Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut.”

The film will be out in theatres on June 16. The movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu as it eyes a Pan-India release.

