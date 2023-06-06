Adipurush trailer: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film brings back the timeless saga, Saif Ali Khan is unmissable

Filmmaker Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush is all set to release in theatres on June 16 in 3D. Ahead of its release, makers unveiled the final trailer on Tuesday. The new trailer is overall impressive, compared to the teaser video which was previously rejected by viewers for poor VFX and animation. The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.Also read: Prabhas offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple ahead of Adipurush event

Adipurush new trailer

Adipurush trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan look impressive.

The more than 2-minute-long trailer establishes the storyline of Ramayana, starting from Sita Haran featuring Kriti as Janaki and Saif as Lankesh. Prabhas shines as Raghava on the battlefield. While the first half of the final video features fine visuals, compared to previous trailers and teasers, the quality of visual effects deteriorates a little towards the end of the trailer.

Adipurush will be released in 5 different languages in India including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. while it will hit the theatre screens on June 16, the film will also premiere on June 13 at the 2023 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Prabhas at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple

Earlier in the day, actor Prabhas offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple at Tirumala in Tirupati, hours before the trailer release. Talking about working in the film, Prabhas at the press event previously said he felt grateful to essay the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush.

As quoted by news agency PTI, Prabhas said, “I should thank Om for giving me this opportunity. We have made this film with a lot of love and respect. Hope you all like it.”

Om Raut on Adipurush

Director Om Raut who is known for National Award-winning Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, had dedicated the film to Ramleela artists for bringing to life the epic tale in varied forms across the country for many years. "I want to dedicate the film to each and every artist who has been a part of Ramleela. I feel the story of 'Ramayan' has always been there for years and it is like a bus. We have boarded this bus and we will continue for some years. Then we will get down and somebody else will board the bus. But the journey of Ramleela will continue. We will continue to see Ramleela in different ways as long as there is India," he had said at a press event.

