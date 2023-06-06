Prabhas offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple ahead of Adipurush event, fans call him ‘man with heart of gold’

The pre-release event of Prabhas’ upcoming magnum opus Adipurush will take place on Tuesday evening in Tirupati. Ahead of the grand event, Prabhas sought the blessings of Lord Balaji in the wee hours of Tuesday. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will attend the event as the chief guest. Pictures from Prabhas’ visit to the temple have surfaced on social media platforms. (Also Read | Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon long to reunite in this beautifully shot bhajan. Watch) Prabhas at Tirupati Balaji temple.

Prabhas at Tirupati temple

In several pictures shared on Twitter, Prabhas was seen posing for the camera with his team. Several police officers also stood near him. He also smiled as he travelled in a cart. Prabhas greeted his fans and the paparazzi as he arrived at the temple. For the visit, Prabhas wore a white kurta and dhoti. He was also given a red shawl in the temple which he wrapped around him. The actor smiled and waved at his fans before leaving the venue.

Fans' reaction

The pictures were shared with the caption, "Ahead of #Adipurush pre-release event in Tirupati, pan India mega star #Prabhas anna had a VIP darshanam at Tirumala early this morning. On Behalf of AP Government @VikranthYReddy Received Prabhas Anna! Jai Shree Ram. Om Namo Narayana #Adipurush." Reacting to the pictures and videos, fans praised the actor. A person wrote, "His smile is pure bliss. Man with a heart of gold." Another person wrote, "At wee hours of night the whole arena was filled to see him."

All about Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is the modern-day adaptation of the epic, Ramayana. The movie features Prabhas as Raghava while Kriti Sanon plays Janaki. It is gearing up for release on June 16. Om has joined hands with Prabhas for the first time in Adipurush. He had said that nobody other than Prabhas could play essay the role in this big-budget adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayan.

Om on Prabhas

In an interview with Variety, Om opened up on why he roped in Prabhas for this project. “I have seen him (as the lead) in my head, on my computer, in my script — if there is anybody who can play Prabhu Ram to perfection, it is Prabhas. As the biggest star in our country, he adds to the commercial value of the film. But more than that, he has a great combination of calmness and aggression. As the writer and director, that appealed to me,” he had said.

Talking about the project, Prabhas had said in a statement, “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

Tipped to be made on a budget of ₹450 crore, Adipurush was originally shot in Hindi and has been dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also features Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

