Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon long to reunite in this beautifully shot bhajan. Watch

The new song from Om Raut's upcoming film Adipurush, titled Ram Siya Ram, is out now and beautifully reflects Raghava (Prabhas) and Janaki's (Kriti Sanon) longing for each other after her abduction. The song is a recreated version of a popular bhajan. While some parts show stunning glimpses of Prabhas and Kriti sitting among peacocks and sailing on makeshift boats, the song primarily shows their pain as Janaki waits for Raghava to take her back from Lanka. Also read: Adipurush song Jai Shri Ram: Kriti Sanon looks resplendent, Prabhas gears up for war in this Ajay-Atul creation Prabhas, Kriti Sanon in a still from Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram.

Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon have sung the song as well as given music for the rendition. It has been penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The song also shows glimpses of how heartbroken Raghava gears up to bring back Janaki with the helo of Bajrang. However, there is still no glimpse of Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

Sharing the song on Twitter, director Om Raut wrote, “The soul of Adipurush. Ram Siya Ram”. Like the first song titled Jai Shri Ram, this song also released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

Kriti on starring in Adipurush

Talking about the film at its trailer launch few weeks ago, Kriti had said, "I am very emotional today, I had goosebumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special. I want to thank Om for believing in me as Janaki. You had faith in me that I could play that role because there are very few actors who get such a role in their lifetime. I feel very, very blessed."

Kriti on playing Sita

She also spoke about how special the character of Sita was for her. "I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure and has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered," she added.

All about Adipurush

Adipurush was earlier supposed to release on January 12 but will now hit theatres on June 16. It is shot in Hindi and Telugu language and is eyeing a Pan-India release. Sunny Singh plays the role of Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage plays Bajrang and Vatsal Sheth will be seen as Indrajit in the film which is high on VFX.

(With ANI inputs)

