Adipurush: Internet calls out 'cringe' dialogues like ‘Lanka laga denge’, say ‘ye international bezti karaege’

Adipurush has finally released in cinemas, and the viewers can't help but point out how cringeworthy the dialogues are. (Also Read: Adipurush movie review and release live updates: Twitter roasts ‘cringeworthy’ dialogues)

Twitter can't get enough of Hanuman saying 'Lanka laga denge'

The epic fantasy is an interpretation of Ramayana, directed by Om Raut. It stars Prabhas as Raghav, inspired by Rama, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, inspired by Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, inspired by Ravana.

Cringeworthy dialogues

Sample some of the dialogues: "Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki lanka laga denge". So the term 'Lanka laga denge' was in the public discourse even before Ravana's Lanka got torched by Hanuman in Ramayana?

Or dialogues like "Teri bua ka bageecha hai jo hawa khane aa gaya?", or "Jali na teri? Ab aur jalegi."

Twitter couldn't wrap its heads around the cringeworthy dialogues. Here are some reactions:

More flak for Adipurush

Besdies the dialogues, the film is also being panned for its VFX. Viewers are admiring the VFX of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra after watching Adipurush.

One seat for Hanuman jokes

While one Twitter user has shared a video of a monkey sneaking in to watch Adipurush and the audience screaming that it's Hanuman, another user joked that the producers should've booked all the seats of Adipurush shows for Lord Hanuman, instead of just one that the makers promised.

Adipurush release

Adipurush has turned out to be the widest release in India this year. It's released in both 2D and 3D, and in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film received a tremendous response via advanced booking and is expected to open at huge numbers.

Delay due to VFX

The first teaser of Adipurush was launched in Ayodhya, the birthland of Lord Ram, on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti last year. But the film received flak for its VFX back then. Earlier scheduled to release in January 2023, it was pushed to June in order to improve the VFX quality.

