Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Adipurush movie release live updates: Fans celebrate Prabhas film with crackers
Live

Adipurush movie release live updates: Fans celebrate Prabhas film with crackers

Jun 16, 2023 10:00 AM IST
OPEN APP

Adipurush release live updates: More than 5.4 lakh tickets have already been sold for the first weekend shows of the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer. 

Adipurush's release date is finally here. The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon movie released on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Adipurush is backed by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Om Raut.

Adipurush release live updates Prabhas in a still from the mythological drama (left). Here's how fans celebrated the film's release on June 16.
Adipurush release live updates Prabhas in a still from the mythological drama (left). Here's how fans celebrated the film's release on June 16.

Fans are excited to see the drama that is based on the epic Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Raghava and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Ravana. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 16, 2023 09:55 AM IST

    Fans celebrate

    Adipurush finally released in theatres on June 16. Fans celebrated the day by dancing, cheering and burning crackers outside the theatres.

  • Jun 16, 2023 09:51 AM IST

    Kids watch Adipurush morning show

    Videos from inside theatres are being widely shared. One such video from a morning show in a Mumbai theatre saw a seat was reserved for Lord Hanuman. The tweet along with the video read, "Arya Vidya Mandir School, Mumbai, kids watching morning show of Adipurush."

  • Jun 16, 2023 09:45 AM IST

    Kriti Sanon and family watch Adipurush

    On Thursday, Adipurush makers held a private screening for the film ahead of its release. Kriti Sanon, who plays the lead in the Om Raut directorial was spotted attending the screen with her family.

  • Jun 16, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    Prabhas and Kriti's first film together

    Adipurush release live updates: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon at the pre-release event of their movie Adipurush in Tirupati on June 6. (PTI)
    Adipurush release live updates: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon at the pre-release event of their movie Adipurush in Tirupati on June 6. (PTI)

    During a recent interview Kriti Sanon said her Adipurush co-star Prabhas, with whom she has been linked for a while now, has 'a calm demeanour'. The actors have been busy with the film's promotions. It is rumoured that Kriti and Prabhas have been dating for a while, although neither have confirmed it.

    Read full story here

  • Jun 16, 2023 09:24 AM IST

    Prabhas fans share pics from theaters

    Fans of actor Prabhas shared videos and pictures of the big screen as they watched Adipurush on its opening day. Prabhas has a huge fan base in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the box office collection in these states promises to be impressive.  

    On Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "Adipurush revenue from non-national chains as well as mass venues [multiplexes as well as single screens] will be MASSIVE… Also, south India [Telangana and Andhra Pradesh specifically] will be humongous."

  • Jun 16, 2023 09:15 AM IST

    Adipurush advance booking

    The latest advance booking numbers for the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer are in and the film has already sold more than 5.4 lakh tickets for its weekend shows. Adipurush's advance ticket sales at multiplexes so far, were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He called the numbers ‘outstanding’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adipurush prabhas

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan host Gaur Gopal Das, pose with monk. See pics

bollywood
Published on Jun 16, 2023 09:41 AM IST

Gaur Gopal Das interacted with the Roshan family recently. Along with Hrithik Roshan, Sunaina Roshan, Suranika and Pashmina Roshan were also present.

Gaur Gopal Das with Sunaina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Suranika Soni.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Adipurush movie release live updates: Fans celebrate Prabhas film with crackers

Adipurush release live updates: More than 5.4 lakh tickets have already been sold for the first weekend shows of the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer. 

Adipurush release live updates Prabhas in a still from the mythological drama (left). Here's how fans celebrated the film's release on June 16.
bollywood
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 10:00 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kareena Kapoor reacts to Karisma Kapoor's throwback beach pic

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor holidayed in the Maldives last year with their children Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor shared an old pic also featuring Kareena Kapoor.
bollywood
Published on Jun 16, 2023 08:38 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

When Mithun Chakraborty said ‘industry never remembers losers’: I had to fight

On Mithun Chakraborty's birthday, let's recall the time when he talked about his struggling days in Mumbai. He said he had to fight for where he has reached.

Mithun Chakraborty tuned 73 on Friday.
bollywood
Published on Jun 16, 2023 07:14 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Karan Deol gets fiance Drisha's name written in mehendi, Sunny Deol shows his

Karan Deol arrived for his mehendi ceremony at the Deol residence on Thursday. His father Sunny Deol was also seen.

Karan Deol was seen arriving for his mehendi ceremony at the Deol residence on Thursday.
bollywood
Published on Jun 15, 2023 10:32 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Madhu Mantena changes his name on Instagram after marriage to Ira Trivedi

Madhu Mantena has changed his name to Madhu Mantena Trivedi on Instagram. Madhu tied the knot with Ira Trivedi on June 11.

Madhu Mantena has changed his name on Instagram after marriage to Ira Trivedi.
bollywood
Published on Jun 15, 2023 09:37 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

HC quashes case against Mika Singh for allegedly forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant

The High Court quashed the case against Mika Singh in 2006 after he allegedly forcibly kissed Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi gave her consent to quash the matter.

HC quashes case against Mika Singh for allegedly forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant.
bollywood
Published on Jun 15, 2023 09:08 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Tamannaah Bhatia says 'marriage is not a party' after confirming relationship

Tamannaah Bhatia recently talked about assuming that she would be married by 30. She is currently dating actor Vijay Varma.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia met on the sets of Lust Stories 2.
bollywood
Published on Jun 15, 2023 08:18 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Taapsee Pannu on camps and power play in Bollywood: I always knew it’s going to be unfair, biased for me; so why crib now?

Actor Taapsee Pannu talks about the existing camps in Bollywood and how she was always prepared for the unfair games that she will become a target of in her career.

Taapsee Pannu speaks about camps and powerplay in Bollywood.
bollywood
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 08:14 PM IST
BySyeda Eba Fatima

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya to have a day wedding, a playlist of Deol songs and granddad Dharmendra to attend

Actor Karan Deol is ready to take his relationship with longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya to the next level, and we get you the inside scoop of the upcoming nuptials

Karan Deol will get married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18
bollywood
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 08:12 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Khushi Kapoor looks pretty in new pics with The Archies co-stars in Brazil

Khushi Kapoor has shared a bunch of new pictures from Brazil, where she is set to attend the Netflix TUDUM 2023 event with the cast of The Archies.

Khushi Kapoor poses with Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda in her Instagram post.
bollywood
Published on Jun 15, 2023 07:28 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Pankaj Tripathi’s new #workgoal: Max four projects a year

Actor Pankaj Tripathi plans to limit himself to a maximum of four film projects a year to focus on quality and personal development. Despite having six releases lined up, the actor wishes to strike a better work-life balance and spend time with family and farming. Tripathi believes that acting is an art that requires personal experiences and observations, which he hopes to refill by taking breaks between projects. He credits his versatility to his background in theatre and is grateful for not being typecast.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is currently shooting for Main Atal Hoon in Lucknow (Deep Saxena)
bollywood
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 07:04 PM IST
ByDeep Saxena

Rohman Shawl says speculations around him and Sushmita Sen don't matter to him

Sushmita Sen's ex boyfriend Rohman Shawl praised her highly in a recent interview. He also talked about rumours around them. They parted ways in 2021.

Sushmita Sen announced her breakup with Rohman Shawl in 2021.
bollywood
Published on Jun 15, 2023 06:45 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Police detain two after theft at Shilpa Shetty's Juhu home

A theft case has been filed after theft at Shilpa Shetty's house last week. Mumbai Police has initiated a probe.

Mumbai Police is currently investigating theft at Shilpa Shetty's house.
bollywood
Published on Jun 15, 2023 05:30 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Samantha talks about 1 year of myositis diagnosis, her 'professional failures'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited Serbia's Church of Saint Sava as she completed one year of her myositis diagnosis, an autoimmune condition.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a note on one year of her Myositis diagnosis.
bollywood
Published on Jun 15, 2023 04:39 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out