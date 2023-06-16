Adipurush movie release live updates: Fans celebrate Prabhas film with crackers
Adipurush release live updates: More than 5.4 lakh tickets have already been sold for the first weekend shows of the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer.
Adipurush's release date is finally here. The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon movie released on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Adipurush is backed by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Om Raut.
Fans are excited to see the drama that is based on the epic Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Raghava and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Ravana.
- Jun 16, 2023 09:55 AM IST
Fans celebrate
Adipurush finally released in theatres on June 16. Fans celebrated the day by dancing, cheering and burning crackers outside the theatres.
- Jun 16, 2023 09:51 AM IST
Kids watch Adipurush morning show
Videos from inside theatres are being widely shared. One such video from a morning show in a Mumbai theatre saw a seat was reserved for Lord Hanuman. The tweet along with the video read, "Arya Vidya Mandir School, Mumbai, kids watching morning show of Adipurush."
- Jun 16, 2023 09:45 AM IST
Kriti Sanon and family watch Adipurush
On Thursday, Adipurush makers held a private screening for the film ahead of its release. Kriti Sanon, who plays the lead in the Om Raut directorial was spotted attending the screen with her family.
- Jun 16, 2023 09:36 AM IST
Prabhas and Kriti's first film together
During a recent interview Kriti Sanon said her Adipurush co-star Prabhas, with whom she has been linked for a while now, has 'a calm demeanour'. The actors have been busy with the film's promotions. It is rumoured that Kriti and Prabhas have been dating for a while, although neither have confirmed it.
- Jun 16, 2023 09:24 AM IST
Prabhas fans share pics from theaters
Fans of actor Prabhas shared videos and pictures of the big screen as they watched Adipurush on its opening day. Prabhas has a huge fan base in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the box office collection in these states promises to be impressive.
On Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "Adipurush revenue from non-national chains as well as mass venues [multiplexes as well as single screens] will be MASSIVE… Also, south India [Telangana and Andhra Pradesh specifically] will be humongous."
- Jun 16, 2023 09:15 AM IST
Adipurush advance booking
The latest advance booking numbers for the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer are in and the film has already sold more than 5.4 lakh tickets for its weekend shows. Adipurush's advance ticket sales at multiplexes so far, were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He called the numbers ‘outstanding’.