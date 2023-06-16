Adipurush first reactions are here and fans call it Prabhas' best film yet, say Saif Ali Khan as Ravana is 'terrific'

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush released on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Fans have been thronging to theatres to watch the drama that is based on the epic Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Raghava and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh. Some of those, who watched Adipurush on its opening day, took to Twitter to share their reactions and reviews. One even called it Prabhas' 'best film' yet. Also read: Adipurush movie review and release live updates Adipurush first reactions praise Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's performance.

Adipurush first reactions

The first reactions to the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon film have been positive. One Twitter user was in 'awe' of Prabhas, and wrote, "What a performance, goosebumps!" A person also tweeted, "This has to be Prabhas' best film yet…"

Another praised the whole Adipurush team, writing, "Fantastic performances from Prabhas and Kriti as Raghava and Janaki. Hanuma, Sugriva, Lakshmana support and help conquer Lanka. Saif is terrific as Ravana. He is ferocious and no one can fulfill this role. Kudos to Om Raut."

Another tweeted, “Some frames in the climax are too good. An epic story told in a tremendous way. Main leads' performances are too good. VFX is partially okay. Hanuman scenes are worth watching on repeat!”

Some 'spot' Allu Arjun in Adipurush

Many reacted to a tweet that said, "Fans say they got Pushpa Raj's Allu Arjun cameo in Prabhas's Adipurush in theaters on day 1." The meme compared a character from Adipurush to Allu Arjun's Pushpa. In response, a person said, "This is funny (laughing emoji)... no offence though!"

About Adipurush

The mythological drama was released in theatres on June 16. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

Apart from Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Prabhas as Raghava and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Ravana, the Om Raut directorial also features Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, Vatsal Sheth as Meghanadha. Sonal Chauhan and Trupti Toradmal are also a part of the cast.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON