Aditi Rao Hydari on Kangana Ranaut: ‘I admire her courage, even though it does come with trouble’

Aditi Rao Hydari really admires Kangana Ranaut and believes her courage 'comes with trouble'. In an old interview with Man's World, Aditi had revealed in 2017 that she likes Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone, apart from Kangana. On her 37th birthday, we take you back to the time she talked about her contemporaries and labelled Ranbir Kapoor as her favourite actor. (Also read: Aishwarya aces Hogwarts fashion, Aditi-Siddharth make it public at L'Oreal event)

Aditi likes Kangana, Vidya, Deepika

Aditi Rao Hydari admires Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone among her contemporaries.

“I really like Kangana Ranaut. I think she does what she wants. I admire her courage a lot, even though it does come with trouble. I also admire Deepika Padukone. She started off with nobody backing her, but she still turned it around with so much poise and grace. She’s not my contemporary as such, but I’d like to mention Vidya Balan," Aditi said in the interview.

Ranbir Kapoor is Aditi's fav actor

Aditi added that Vidya always does what she believes in, and is a great actor. She also said that Ranbir Kapoor is her favourite actor and she would like to work with him again as he is “such an incredible talent and is very transparent as an actor”. She also revealed that she likes “the mad energy” that Ranveer Singh exudes.

Aditi's 'dimples on shoulders'

In the interview, she also talked about the 'unfair standards of beauty' in the industry. Acknowledging the hard work and talent of the artists who contribute to the way actors look, Aditi had said that healthy encouragement to accept oneself is also required. She had revealed that she has dimples on her shoulders, and everybody tries to edit them out.

Aditi's career

Having began her acting career with the Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006, Aditi made it big with Sudhir Mishra's 2011 film Yeh Saali Zindagi. Most recently, she was seen in the Telugu film Maha Samudram Mahalakshmi and the Tamil movie Hey Sinamika.

Aditi is currently working on a British-Indian film titled Lioness. The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's digital debut, the Netflix original Heeramandi, in the pipeline.

