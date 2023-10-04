Aishwarya Rai aces Hogwarts fashion; Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth make romance official at L'Oreal event. See pics

Several stars and celebrities marked their attendance at the L'Oreal event at Gateway of India in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Pictures from the event show Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Gauahar Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and many others. Also read: Aishwarya Rai winks, blows kisses as she walks the ramp at Paris event Aishwarya Rai and Aditi Rao Hydari with Siddharth at L'Oreal event.

Aishwarya Rai early, wearing a black cloak-like outfit, giving full Harry Potter vibes. With bell sleeves and flared, embroidered pants, Aishwarya looked ready to cast a spell.

Aditi Rao Hydari made her relationship public with her boyfriend Siddharth at the event. Aditi, who has long been a L'Oreal ambassador, will also perform at the event. She wore a white corset top with a train and paired it with black pants. Siddharth wore a navy blue suit.

Gauahar Khan wore a poofy black dress and matching her dark look were Mithila Palkar and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor looked lovely in a green dress. Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Mallika Dua were also spotted.

This is Aishwarya's second L'Oreal event in a week. Recently, she was in Paris and walked the ramp for the beauty brand. She flaunted fresh brown caramel highlights and wore a shimmery golden gown as she strutted on the runway and blew flying kisses. She shared the stage with L'Oreal ambassadors Viola Davis, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, and others.

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-II. Her dual characters of Nandini and Mandakini earned her praise from critics and audiences alike. She has not announced her next project yet.

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021.

Aditi and Siddharth have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production Lioness. Lioness, the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.

Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi in her kitty. Siddharth's film Chithha released recently.

