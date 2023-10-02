Aishwarya Rai winks, blows kisses as she walks the ramp at Paris event; poses for pics with Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria

Actor Aishwarya Rai dazzled as she walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week recently. Several pictures and videos of the actor from the event emerged online. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai opts for black outfit as she attends Paris event) Aishwarya Rai at the Paris Fashion Week.

What Aishwarya wore for the event

For the event, Aishwarya was dressed in a brown and golden outfit along with a cape and earrings. She matched her hair colour to the dress. As Aishwarya walked the ramp, she smiled and winked at the audience. She also blew a kiss and waved at those present. The actor also later walked the ramp holding Viola Davis' hand.

Aishwarya poses with Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria

In a picture, Aishwarya was seen posing on stage with Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, and Elle Fanning, among others. In another clip, Aishwarya was seen grooving as she stood on the stage with the rest of the women. Later, Katherine Langford was also seen adjusting the cape of Aishwarya's outfit as she walked on the stage.

Fans react to Aishwarya's ramp walk

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, "People say that in this world no one is constant but they are wrong. All changed but Ash's flying kiss is still constant. It started in 2003-04 but didn't change." A comment read, "The golden girl or mermaid girl." A person said, "That empress walk, her playful glee... makes our heart happy. Lovel every bit of it. Aishwarya Rai 24 karat Gold. Gorgeous in every way." "She left everyone dazzled and awestruck with her presence," another person commented.

Aishwarya in Paris

Recently, Aishwarya travelled to France with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. They were spotted leaving from the Mumbai airport. Later, pictures of Aishwarya posing in a black outfit and matching boots emerged online. Aishwarya smiled and gave different expressions as she stood in front of the camera. In a clip, shared by fan account @Aishusforever on X (formerly Twitter), Aishwarya talked about the roles women play in life and how they multi-task.

About Aishwarya's projects

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. It is the sequel to the 2022 film. Besides Aishwarya, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprised their roles in the second installment. The epic drama narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON