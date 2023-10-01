News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai opts for black outfit as she attends Paris event, niece Navya Naveli Nanda shares pics from same city

Aishwarya Rai opts for black outfit as she attends Paris event, niece Navya Naveli Nanda shares pics from same city

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 01, 2023 03:15 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai and her niece Navya Naveli Nanda are currently in Paris for events. They are seemingly in the city for the same event. See pics.

Actor Aishwarya Rai travelled to France as she attended a Loreal event on the sidelines of the Paris Fashion Week. Taking to Instagram, Tasya Farasya shared several pictures with the actor. Aishwarya's niece Navya Naveli Nanda is also in Paris and shared pictures. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai holds daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's hand tightly, poses for paparazzi as they fly out of Mumbai)

Aishwarya Rai at a Paris event (L); Navya Naveli Nanda shared pictures on Instagram from the city.
Aishwarya is in Paris

In the photos, Aishwarya posed in a black outfit and matching boots as she stood in front of a Loreal banner, of which she is the brand ambassador. Tasya was also seen in a black dress. Aishwarya smiled and gave different expressions as she stood in front of the camera. In a clip, shared by fan account @Aishusforever on X (formerly Twitter), Aishwarya talked about the roles women play in life and how they multi-task.

Navya also shares pics from Paris

Navya is also in Paris and she too represented Loreal. On Instagram, she posted a bunch of pictures as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower. She was seen in an off-shoulder blue dress as she smiled and gave different poses for the lens. Sharing the pictures, she simply wrote, "A night with @lorealparis."

Aishwarya and Aaradhya flew out of Mumbai recently

Aishwarya was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday night with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Several paparazzi were stationed outside the airport to catch glimpses of the mother-daughter duo. Aishwarya and Aaradhya looked stylish and comfy in their travel outfits. They both smiled for the cameras as they made their way to the airport.

In one of the clips, shared on Instagram, Aishwarya expressed concern for the paparazzi who walked backwards to take her pictures. "Take care. Aap log girne waale ho (You are going to fall down)," she said. Last week, they made their appearance at businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani-hosted Ganesh Chaturthi get-together at their residence in Antilia.

About Aishwarya's projects

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. It is the sequel to the 2022 film. Besides Aishwarya, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprised their roles in the second installment.

Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration. The epic drama narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.

