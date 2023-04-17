Aditi Rao Hydari shares sweet birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Siddharth: 'Be magical, be you' Watch

Aditi Rao Hydari wished rumoured boyfriend Siddharth with a sweet birthday video and message on Monday. In the video, the pair can be seen goofing around the road while holding hands. Aditi also shared that the actor had the 'strongest purest heart'. Siddharth turned 43 on April 17. Fans and friends also commented on Aditi's lovely message for Siddharth. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari smiles as paps say ‘lovely jodi’ to her and rumoured boyfriend Siddharth at event. Watch)

Aditi Rao Hydari wished Siddharth on Instagram with a cute birthday video and message.

Adding a video of the two jumping up and down in a foreign city, Aditi wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday manicorn (unicorn emoji) To happiness always! movies, love, music, to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic, truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you Happiest siddu day (red heart emoji)." Actors Diana Penty and Patralekhaa dropped red heart emojis on her post. Cyrus Sahukar added, "Happy happy birthday Sid have a super one brother."

The couple has been seen out at several industry events, including the recent screening of Aditi's latest project Jubilee. However, they have not confirmed they are dating, even though they share pictures and videos of each other quite regularly on social media. They met while working on the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. Speaking to Curly Tales, Aditi had declined to elaborate on her relationship. She said, "What is there to clear the air? There is no air to clear. I just feel like why. There are certain things that are sacrosanct, and you don’t want to speak about them so you don’t. And people anyway assume what they want to assume. So let them, no problem.”

Both Aditi and Siddharth were previously married and got divorced. Aditi was married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, while Siddharth was married to Meghna in November 2003. They later divorced in January 2007.

In Jubilee, Aditi plays film star Sumitra Kumari who is married to studio head Srikant Roy (Prosenjit Chatterjee). She will also be seen in the Netflix web series Heeramandi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also has the silent film, Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy in the pipeline.

Siddharth was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's web series Escaype Live in 2022. He will be seen in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 with Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha and Kalidas Jayaram.

