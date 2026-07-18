Aditya Dhar reacts to Article 370, Yami Gautam, Shashwat Sachdev's National Award wins: ‘Weren't chasing accolades’

The 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday, and Article 370 won the Best Feature Film. Lead actor Yami Gautam and music composer Shaswat Sachdev also won awards for Best Actress and Best Music Direction. Yami's husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who produced the Aditya Suhas Jambhale-directed film under B62 Studios with Lokesh Dhar, and with Jio Studios, reacted to the news in a statement.

Aditya Dhar on the wins for Article 370

Aditya Dhar had produced Yami Gautam's Article 370.

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Fresh off the success of his Dhurandhar films, this seems to be another win for Aditya. “Winning three National Awards for Article 370 is a moment that is difficult to put into words. It is humbling, deeply emotional and one that fills my heart with immense gratitude,” he said in a statement, adding, “When we set out to make this film, we weren't chasing accolades. We were driven by a conviction to tell a story with honesty, courage and sincerity. To see that journey resonate with audiences across the country and now be recognised with the highest honour in Indian cinema, is truly overwhelming.”

He thanked the jury for giving Article 370 the National Awards, adding, “This honour belongs to our extraordinary director, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, whose vision and conviction shaped every frame. To Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani, for bringing such depth, strength and authenticity to their performances. To Shashwat Sachdev, whose music became the soul of our storytelling. And to every member of our cast and crew, whose relentless hard work, passion and belief made the impossible possible.”

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{{^usCountry}} Jyoti Deshpande, president of Jio Studios, also expressed happiness, calling it an emotional moment. “I feel deeply grateful, humbled, and proud of every person who poured their heart into this film. We never began this journey with awards in mind,” he said, adding, “This celebration belongs to every single person who made Article 370 what it is today.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jyoti Deshpande, president of Jio Studios, also expressed happiness, calling it an emotional moment. “I feel deeply grateful, humbled, and proud of every person who poured their heart into this film. We never began this journey with awards in mind,” he said, adding, “This celebration belongs to every single person who made Article 370 what it is today.” {{/usCountry}}

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Directed Aditya said, “A National Award is the highest honour a filmmaker can hope for, and I’m truly humbled that Article 370 has been recognised in this way. While this is my third National Award, the feeling of receiving this honour is just as overwhelming and deeply humbling. This film was never about finding easy answers; it was about engaging with a defining chapter of our nation’s history with sincerity, empathy, and cinematic conviction.”

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About Article 370

Article 370 is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, who co-wrote the film with Aditya Dhar, Monal Thaakar and Arjun Dhawan. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. Article 370 stars Yami Gautam and Priyamani, alongside Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar. It is based on the 2019 revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir granted in Article 370 of the Constitution of India.