The Archies premiere inside pics: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday in a frame, Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol share a laugh

The Archies premiere in Mumbai on Tuesday was undoubtedly one of the biggest star-studded film premieres this year. All from Shah Rukh Khan, Boney Kapoor showing support for their daughters Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, respectively, to Amitabh Bachchan cheering for his grandson Agastya Nanda, the event had some memorable moments captured by the camera. Now Netflix has shared a bunch of inside pictures from the gala which show new couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday captured in one frame and Shah Rukh's reunion with Kajol. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit slay in black; Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attend The Archies gala

Emotional moments

Ananya Panday with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shah Rukh Khan with Kajol at The Archies premiere.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Netflix wrote in caption, "One magical night, countless emotions." The carousel included memorable moments from the party. Three generations of the Bachchan clan-Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda--came together for a picture. Agastya is the son of Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan and her businessman husband Nikhil Nanda.

It is followed by a picture of The Archies cast witnessing the reaction of the audience as they watch the film at the NMACC. Suhana Khan is seen clapping along with many from the audience as she stands besides Agastya Nanda and other co-stars.

Shah Rukh's reunion with Kajol and other candid moments

It is again followed by a candid picture of Shah Rukh and his most favourite co-star, Kajol. She is seen bursting into laughter in the middle of a conversation with him. Comedian Kapil Sharma is also seen in the frame, behind them. Next is a picture of Hrithik Roshan leading girlfriend Saba Azad by hand at the venue and then another one of Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh seated side-by-side inside the movie theatre.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday didn't pose together at The Archies premiere but there is finally a picture of them together. There are also pictures of Farhan Akhtar chatting with The Archies actors, Sharvari Wagh seated beside rumoured boyfriend Sunny Kaushal, and Shah Rukh showing some love to Emmy winner Vir Das.

