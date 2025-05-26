After Babil Khan's exit from Baby remake, film marking debut of Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja's on hold: Report

Babil Khan last week confirmed his exit from filmmaker Sai Rajesh's film days after their heated argument following the actor's emotional social media posts. Now, as per a Peeping Moon report, the project, which marked the Bollywood debut of Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja, is on hold. (Also Read | Babil Khan confirms exit from Sai Rajesh film after criticism over social media post) Babil Khan and Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja were cast to star together in the remake of Baby.

Baby remake on hold following Babil Khan's exit?

Babil Khan was reportedly cast to play the lead role in the film. With Babil quitting the film, the producers will have to find his replacement. The production reportedly has been "indefinitely postponed".

Citing a source, the report said, “The makers spent nearly six months finalising the female lead, a debutante, and now face the daunting task of recasting the male lead. It’s going to take a lot of time. As of now, the production is on hold, with no confirmed timeline for resuming.”

About Baby, its remake

The Hindi remake of the 2023 Telugu romantic drama Baby was reportedly scheduled to start filming from May 5. Sai Rajesh had also directed the Telugu film. Produced by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts and Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu, Babil was cast to star in the role played by Anand Deverakonda in the originl, while Yashvardhan was chosen to play Viraj Ashwin’s character.

What happened between Babil and Sai Rajesh

It all started when Babil posted videos on his Instagram Stories, lashing out at Bollywood celebrities and name-dropping several actors. Later, he deactivated his account only to return, saying that the videos were "extremely misinterpreted", claiming he was praising the actors and not criticising them.

Following this, Sai shared a lengthy note on his Instagram Stories slamming Babil. A part of his post read, "...we do deserve an apology for how things have been handled. I genuinely wanted to stand by him even until an hour ago. But if you're taking us for granted, that stops here. These sympathy games won't work on us anymore. A sincere apology is the least you owe us. Say it, and let's move on." Babil slammed Sai in the comment section, only to delete everything.

Later in his Instagram post, Babil announced that he exited the film "due to unforeseen circumstances", adding that he will take some time off. A part of his post read, "Since I will be taking some time off currently, I wish the best to Sai Rajesh sir and the film team on their future journey." Sai in his post called Babil "one of the most talented and hardworking actors", adding that they will work together in the future. He added that he respects Babil's "decision of self-care first".