After BTS' Dynamite, watch Tiger Shroff performs to EXO member Kai's track Mmmh, EXO-Ls approve

Almost a year after he shared a video of himself grooving to BTS' Grammy-nominated track Dynamite, Tiger Shroff has now shared a video in which he is seen dancing to South Korean singer Kai's hit track Mmmh. Kai is a part of the K-pop group EXO. The singer, who is also an ace dancer, had released Mmmh in November 2020.

In the video shared on Instagram Stories, Tiger Shroff is seen dressed in a white round-neck T-shirt and matching white pants. Choreographer Rajit Dev also features in the clip. The War actor is also seen lip-syncing a few parts of Mmmh. He shared the video by tagging the choreographer and saying, "loved jamming with u bro." He followed it up by saying, "This song is (lit)," and tagged Kai as well.

The full video was shared by Rajit on his Instagram account and EXO-Ls (the official name of EXO's fandom) were thrilled to see Tiger dancing to Kai's song. "Woww!!!!!! exols support you sir#tigershroff #kai," a fan commented. "I really wish kai see's this !" added another. "As expected TIGER is a an EXO-L and a KAI fan," a third fan said. Fans of the actor were also impressed with his performance. "Tiger next level Best dancer of bollywood right now," a fan said.

This isn't the first time Tiger Shroff has expressed his admiration towards Kai. Earlier this year, Kai had hosted a live session on Instagram where Tiger was seen fanboying over the singer. Several fans noticed the actor had commented, "Kai your amaZing man!”

Last year, Tiger also made headlines for his performance on BTS' track Dynamite. Soon after, during a live session on Instagram, Tiger was asked if he would collaborate with BTS. Tiger replied, "Meri aukaat nahi hai (I’m not worthy enough). These guys are the biggest, biggest group in the world right now and I'm such a big fan of them."