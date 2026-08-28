After criticising Kriti Sanon's ad outfit, Kangana Ranaut shares celebrates Raksha Bandhan in a saree

Kangana Ranaut has shared a glimpse of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brother, Akshat Ranaut. The actor took to Instagram to share photos from the festive occasion, in which she is seen wearing a blue saree as she ties a rakhi to her brother.

'May you uphold the honor of our family'

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Raksha Bandhan.

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The photos show Kangana performing aarti for her brother and sister-in-law during the Raksha Bandhan festivities. The siblings are seen laughing and sharing an emotional moment as they celebrate the festival together. Kangana is seen tying a rakhi to Akshat, after which the two pose for photographs. Kangana also shared a glimpse of the puja thali, which featured traditional festive items, including laddoos, halwa, a rakhi, dhoop, a diya, kumkum and rice.

Kangana shared the photos with an emotional caption for her brother. She wrote in Hindi, "My dear brother, I pray to God that this bond of love I have tied around your wrist may always protect you. May you serve our parents, uphold the honor of our family, ensure the well-being of your wife, always protect your children, and remain forever content with your life."

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Deep Dive What was Kangana Ranaut's reaction to Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement? Kangana Ranaut criticized Kriti Sanon's advertisement for featuring her in a bralette for Raksha Bandhan, questioning the appropriateness of wearing such attire for a traditional festival. Why did the jewellery brand GIVA take down the advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon? GIVA took down the advertisement after facing backlash, stating that they did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and wanted to respect Indian culture and traditions. How did Kriti Sanon defend her choice of outfit in the controversial Raksha Bandhan ad? Kriti Sanon defended her outfit by emphasizing that the essence of festivals lies in emotions rather than clothing, and pointed out that women should not be judged on their attire.

{{^usCountry}} She added, "My dear brother, I wish to always see you healthy and prosperous; to me, you are the very reflection of our parents, and I hope to always receive your love and protection. Best wishes to all brothers and sisters on this cherished festival. Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan wishes 🙏." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "My dear brother, I wish to always see you healthy and prosperous; to me, you are the very reflection of our parents, and I hope to always receive your love and protection. Best wishes to all brothers and sisters on this cherished festival. Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan wishes 🙏." {{/usCountry}}

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Kangana's jibe at Kriti Sanon

Kangana's Raksha Bandhan post comes amid the backlash actor Kriti Sanon is facing over the attire she wore in a recent jewellery advertisement. The ad, themed around Raksha Bandhan, featured Kriti in a bralette and skirt, leading to criticism from some social media users who objected to her outfit being used in an advertisement centred on the Hindu festival.

Kangana had also criticised Kriti and the advertisement. She wrote on Instagram, “It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”

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The controversial advertisement was later taken down by the brand. Kriti subsequently took to Instagram to defend herself and also questioned the practice of society judging women based on their outfits.