Sonam Bajwa hilariously teases Shubman Gill about Sara Ali Khan as she refutes dating rumours

Actor-model Sonam Bajwa refuted rumours surrounding cricketer Shubman Gill dating her. She teased Shubman about rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. Shubman is in the limelight for smashing first double century against New Zealand on Wednesday. After which, a tweet surfaced online, where he can be seen shaking hands with Sonam. This tweet invited a lot of reactions from people. Sonam responded to this post with a ‘Sara’ tweet on social media handle. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill spotted in same hotel and flight amid dating rumours; fans react: 'Bhai cricket pe dhyan de)

Taking to Twitter, a user named ‘Xavier Uncle’ shared a picture of Sonam with Shubman. Both of them shook hands, and smiled while looking at each other. Sharing the post, the user wrote, “Reason behind gill's back to back hundreds.” Reacting to the picture, one person asked, “Ye waqie mai Sonam Bajwa hai (Is she Sonam Bajwa)?” Another person wrote, “Bajwa Supermacy.” Other fan commented, “Aag laga di bhai ne (The brother just killed it).”

Sonam re-shared the picture on her Twitter handle, and wrote, “Ye Sara ka Sara jhoot hai (This is completely false)." She implied Sara Ali Khan had something to do with it. One person commented, “Epic reply xD" Another person wrote, “Ha ha ha lol.” Other person commented, “Itna SARA SARA use kardiya, obvious ho raha hai (laughing emoji).” “I-S(h)ara Samajlo (get the point).” Many people dropped laughing emojis on the tweet.

Shubman appeared on a talk show with Sonam, where she grilled him about his equation with Sara Ali Khan, in 2022. She asked him to name the fittest female actor of Bollywood. Shubman responded immediately and said, “Sara!” Then, the host asked him, “Are you dating Sara?” To this, Shubman responded, “Maybe.” Sonam laughed and asked in Punjabi, “Sara da sara sach bolo please (Please tell us the whole truth).” Shubman responded, “Sara da sara sach bol reyaan (I am telling the whole truth). Maybe, maybe not.”

In October 2022, the dating rumours were fuelled yet again after Sara and Shubman were clicked exiting the same hotel and later on the same flight.

