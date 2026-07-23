After getting trolled by FTII students, R Madhavan shows support for CJP-led protest

A day after actor and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) chairman R Madhavan was mocked by students of the institute for his silence on the NEET paper leak and the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protests in Delhi, the actor has broken his silence on the issue and expressed solidarity with the students.

'Let the consequences be firm'

R Madhavan supports student protest. (Instagram/ R Madhavan)

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Madhavan took to his Instagram Stories to express his support for the students. He wrote, “As someone who has always believed in the limitless potential of India's youth, I share the concern and disappointment felt by so many students and parents today. An education system must inspire confidence, fairness, and opportunity. Incidents such as examination paper leaks undermine that trust and can deeply affect the hopes, hard work, and dreams of countless young people and their families, especially in a country like India, where education plays such a defining role in shaping lives.”

He added, “I urge the government to ensure that every individual found responsible is brought to justice swiftly and decisively. Let the consequences be so firm and unambiguous that no one ever dares to jeopardize the future of our youth again."

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{{^usCountry}} However, Madhavan also expressed faith in the government's ability to address the issue. He wrote, “Having acknowledged lapses in the past regarding this incident, I have faith that our government will take the necessary corrective measures, strengthen the system, and safeguard the integrity of education for generations to come. Your talent, perseverance, and character are far greater than the shortcomings of any system. Continue to work hard, believe in yourselves, and never allow temporary setbacks to define your future.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Madhavan also expressed faith in the government's ability to address the issue. He wrote, “Having acknowledged lapses in the past regarding this incident, I have faith that our government will take the necessary corrective measures, strengthen the system, and safeguard the integrity of education for generations to come. Your talent, perseverance, and character are far greater than the shortcomings of any system. Continue to work hard, believe in yourselves, and never allow temporary setbacks to define your future.” {{/usCountry}}

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'May attempt to hijack your cause'

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The actor, however, cautioned the students to remain vigilant against those who might try to exploit the movement for their own interests. “I admire the grit and determination of those who are peacefully asking for meaningful reforms. At the same time, I would urge everyone to remain vigilant against vested interests that may attempt to hijack your cause and divert it from its true purpose,” he said.

Madhavan supports student protest.

Madhavan mocked by FTII students

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Recently, an image of Madhavan's cabin door at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) surfaced on social media. A "Gayab" meme was pasted on his cabin door alongside a poster that read, "NEET for Sale". The posters were seen as a reference to the actor's silence over the ongoing protests in Delhi against the alleged NEET paper leak.

About the Delhi protest

For the unversed, activist Sonam Wangchuk had been on a 26-day hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak. The protest was backed by the CJP. On Monday, CJP-led student protesters marched from Jantar Mantar to Parliament as part of their 'Chalo Sansad' protest. During the march, the students faced a lathi-charge, while police also used tear gas to disperse the crowd.