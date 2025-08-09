After Isha Talwar, Mary Kom actor slams YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma: 'I was asked to perform scene in front of…'

After Isha Talwar criticised Yash Raj Films (YRF) casting director Shanoo Sharma over how she was auditioned, Mary Kom actor Bijou Thaangjam has also talked about his experience. The Instagram page of The Hollywood Reporter India shared a video of Shanoo's interview, and Isha had posted a comment there. Responding to her remark, Bijou opened up about his "very first film audition" for Detective Byomkesh Bakshy with Shanoo. Bijou Thaangjam said that he didn't have a great experience auditioning with Shanoo Sharma.

Mary Kom actor talks about audition experience with Shanoo Sharma

Bijou Thaangjam shared that he was asked to perform a scene in front of a Mumbai café. "@talwarisha I hear you! My very first film audition was with her, for Byomkesh Bakshy. I wasn’t fluent in Hindi, not very confident, but hopeful to give it my best. And just like your experience, I was asked to perform a scene right in front of a café, the one that used to be called Bru World, Yari Road."

He said that he refused to agree and was asked for an audition in the studio a few days later. "I didn’t give in. A few days later, her assistant called me back for a proper studio audition. But by then, I had already signed Mary Kom," Bijou added.

What Isha Talwar had said about Shanoo

In her comment, Isha wrote that she was told to perform a crying scene inside a busy restaurant in Mumbai's Versova. Calling it a "weird ask", Isha said that it shattered her confidence as a young girl in films.

"I couldn't understand why a senior casting director needed to put a young girl through this ... it's only fair that an actor is given a good casting office space to be able to audition in ... or if you want to do a real location, then hire a spot, pay for it and audition!... I do remember saying I can't do it, and of course I never got the role, but at least I didn't give in to the weird ask and surely didn't cry at a restaurant for a role!”

About Mary Kom, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

In Mary Kom (2014), directed by Omung Kumar, Bijou essayed the role of Naobi. The biographical sports film also featured Priyanka Chopra, Darshan Kumar, Sunil Thapa, Lin Laishram, and Kenny Basumatary, among others.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015) is a period mystery thriller directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film starred late Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee and Meiyang Chang. It was produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and Dibakar Banerjee Productions.

About Bijou's career

Apart from Mary Kom, Bijou has starred in Shivaay, Jagga Jasoos, Paltan, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Vodka Diaries, III Smoking Barrels, Penalty and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He was also a contestant on the reality cooking competition MasterChef India 2.

Bijou has acted in web series including The Test Case, Typewriter, Kark Rogue, Flesh, Love J Action, 1962: The War In The Hills, and Aspirants.

About Isha's projects

Isha made her debut with the Malayalam film Thattathin Marayathu (2012). She is known for her role in projects such as Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Bangalore Days, Maine Pyar Kiya and Article 15. She has also worked on web projects such as Mirzapur, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo and Indian Police Force.