Mirzapur actor Isha Talwar calls out YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma over ‘weird' audition: ‘Shattered my confidence’

Actor Isha Talwar, known for her roles in Mirzapur, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, and Article 15, has called out Yashraj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma for a weird ask during an audition meeting. Isha mentioned that she still doesn’t understand why she put her through this. Isha Talwar revealed that she met Shanoo Sharma for an audition 10 years ago.

The actor took to the comment section on Instagram under a publication’s post to recall the incident where Shanoo asked her to perform a crying scene in the middle of a crowded restaurant. Isha shared that she was shocked by the request and decided not to cry at a restaurant for a role.

“So when I started auditioning for roles with Shanoo... I was told to perform a scene at a restaurant called Mia cucina in Versova, Bombay ... a CRYING scene in the middle of a busy working restaurant with customers dining next to my table ... I was told I should have no inhibitions as an actor and hence I should be able to do a crying scene with Shanoo sitting in front of me and some of her assistants ... it was such a confusing/weird ask,” Isha wrote in the comment.

The Mirzapur actor continued, “It shattered my confidence as a young girl in films ... I couldn't understand why a senior casting director needed to put a young girl through this ... it's only fair that an actor is given a good casting office space to be able to audition in ... or if you want to do a real location then hire a spot, pay for it and audition!”

Isha mentioned that she decided to put out her incident to help newcomers navigate the industry. She added, “Anyway just putting this story a decade later for all the new comers to tell you that feel no pressure ... I do remember saying I can't do it and of course I never got the role ... but at least I dint give in to the weird ask and surely dint cry at a restaurant for a role!” She wrapped up her post with the hashtag: Dignityfirstalways.

Shanoo is known for spotting the actor in Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra and has helped Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor make their debuts. She is yet to react to Isha’s claim.

Isha started her career as a model and made her film debut with the Malayalam film Thattathin Marayathu (2012). She is known for her role in projects such as Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Bangalore Days, Maine Pyar Kiya and Article 15. She has also worked on web projects such as Mirzapur, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo and Indian Police Force.