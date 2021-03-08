Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / After Kareena Kapoor shares first picture of second baby, Karisma and Malaika bring the love
After Kareena Kapoor shares first picture of second baby, Karisma and Malaika bring the love

Kareena Kapoor's friends and family members reacted to her Women's Day post, in which she shared the first picture of her second son.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan became parents for the second time last month.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Women's Day shared the first picture of her newborn son, whose name she is yet to reveal. Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, have a four-year-old son, Taimur.

Fans were waiting with bated breath for the baby's first picture, and took to the comments section of Kareena's post to express their excitement at the reveal. Kareena made sure to keep the baby's face hidden, however.

"You're a rock...love you," wrote Kareena's sister-in-law, Saba Ali Khan, in the comments section. Her manager Poonam Damania, film producer Rhea Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor, and her friends, sisters Amrita and Malaika Arora, all dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

"OMGGGGGGG," wrote a fan. "Happpy women's day bebo," wrote another person. Kareena and Saif haven't revealed the child's name yet, perhaps a reaction to the online hate that greeted them when they revealed Taimur's name.

“After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares first pic of newborn son on Women's Day: 'There’s nothing women can’t do'

Saif shared the news of his son’s birth in a statement and thanked everyone for their good wishes. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support,” he said.

