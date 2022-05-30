After Laal Singh Chaddha trailer, internet says it's tired of Aamir Khan's same expression in all his films

Aamir Khan dropped the trailer for his highly-anticipated, much-delayed movie Laal Singh Chaddha on Sunday night. The film, which is a remake of Tom Hanks' Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, also stars Kareena Kapoor. In it, Aamir plays a Sikh man, who gets deployed in the army, becomes a track star, falls in love, gets his heart brokens and lives a life full of adventures. (Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Aamir Khan wins races, goes to war, and gets gallantry medal as desi Forrest Gump. Watch)

Since the trailer's release, many took to social media – Twitter, Reddit, Instagram – to share their disappointment. A few people mentioned how bad Aamir's Punjabi sounded, and how he was giving the same, popped-eyes expression that he gave in a bunch of his recent films, such as PK, Dhoom 3 and 3 Idiots. Others were just unhappy about how Aamir Khan chose to make his comeback to acting after five years with a remake that seems like a ‘spoof’ of the original.

“There’s something so similar about all these roles even though they’re fundamentally different characters. I don’t know whether it’s Aamir being caricaturish or what.. but it’s getting repetitive and difficult to watch,” wrote a person on Reddit, sharing pictures of Aamir with the big eyes. “I am praying that Tom Hanks doesn’t get to watch Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer. Forrest Gump character ki itni gandi durdasha dekh kar Tom bhai suuiccide kar lenge. Overacting ki bhi ek limit hoti hai par Amir the perfectionist ki koi limit nahi (Tom would want to kill himself after seeing such a bad take on his character. There is a limit to overacting but maybe not for Aamir, the perfectionist). P.S. that cringe Punjabi accent.”

A tweet about Laal Singh Chaddha.

“After watching #LaalSinghChaddha trailer I decided to donate money to the poor and watch #ForrestGump online," read another tweet. “#LaalSinghChaddha is trashed because we're not the same gullible people we used to be in the 90s with no/delayed exposure to Hollywood movies. With the rise of English speaking middle class, Bollywood's reputation of a copycat is getting stronger day by day,” commented another.

A person wrote on Reddit about Aamir's performance, "I am autistic and this is not even how an autistic person acts. He did the same in Dhoom 3, and I wasn't happy. Couldn't he have at least consulted an autistic person if he wanted to do the role, as he is considered a perfectionist? This is caricaturish and to be honest, kind of mocking us." Another person compared his performance to Salman's in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. “I will say something super controversial but even Bhai was better in Bajrangi Bhaijaan which has similar themes...Aamir ne kya kar diya.”

Aamir and Advait Chandan have reunited for Laal Singh Chadda following their collab in Secret Superstar. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, the film also stars Chaitanya Akkineni and will release on August 11, 2022.

