After Lalit Modi's response to trolls, Sushmita Sen reacts too: 'I dig deeper than gold. Always preferred diamonds'

Actor Sushmita Sen has shared a post speaking about people's 'grand opinions and deep knowledge' about her 'life and character', days after IPL founder Lalit Modi announced that he is dating her. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita also reacted at those who refer to her as a ‘gold digger’ saying that she prefers diamonds that she buys for herself. She posted a picture of herself, from her recent Maldives vacation, as she stood inside an infinity pool. With her back towards the camera, Sushmita looked at the ocean. (Also Read | Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ for dating Lalit Modi)

In the photo, she wore a black swimsuit and tied her hair into a bun. Sushmita captioned the post, "Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. (hug and thumbs up emoji)."

Sushmita continued, "It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming….The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!"

She also added, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is Absolutely fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly centred in my being and my conscience!!”

This isn't the first time that Sushmita has reacted to people criticising her relationship with Lalit. On Saturday, Sushmita shared a picture from her Maldives vacation in which she gazed into the ocean. She wrote, "Ah Serenity and the power of noise cancellation!!! (heart eyes, laughing, red heart and musical notes emojis). Picture courtesy: Alisah Sen (angel face and lips emojis). I love you guys beyond!!! #sharing #bliss #positivity #love #duggadugga (dancer and hug face emojis)."

Last week, Lalit Modi shared pictures with Susmita and tweeted, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure." He also tweeted, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," his post read.

A day after Lalit's post, Sushmita shared a photo with her daughters--Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. She wrote, "I am in a happy place!! Not married...No rings...Unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarifications given...now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always...and for those who don't...its #NYOB Anyway!!! I love you Guys #duggadugga #yourstruly".

