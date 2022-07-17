Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ for dating Lalit Modi, says she is a ‘self-made woman’

Sushmita Sen has reacted to social media trolls labeling her a ‘gold digger’ ever since news of her dating former IPL Chairman and businessman Lalit Modi has become public. Since Lalit announced on Twitter that he and Sushmita are in a relationship a few days ago, the actor has been subjected to mean messages, memes, and jokes, with many implying she is with Lalit ‘for his money’. On Sunday, the actor shared two news stories that criticised this, with the hashtag ‘self-made woman’. Also read: Lalit Modi reacts to ‘trolling’ after sharing pics with Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi surprised one and all when he shared pictures with Sushmita from their Sardinia and Maldives vacation a few days ago and called Sushmita his ‘better half’. He later clarified the two weren’t married but dating. Sushmita also posted a clarification on her Instagram that she isn’t married but ‘surrounded by love’.

Sushmita Sen tweeted this article about her relationship on Sunday.

On Sunday, Sushmita first shared an article by She The People on Twitter, using the headline as her caption. “The Problematic Culture Of Calling Women Gold Diggers,” it read. Adding heart, hug, thumbs up, and folded hands emojis, she also put the hashtag ‘a self made woman’.

Sushmita Sen praised an article calling out trolls for attacking her over her relationship with Lalit Modi.

Minutes later, she posted another article--this time from Vogue India--the headline of which read “Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship reactions are a masterclass in hypocrisy.” Sushmita shared a part of the article that read, “The former Miss Universe’s dating choices remain continually, and inexplicably, a matter of public debate.” She added the hashtags for ‘well expressed’ and ‘well received’ as well as ‘a self-made woman’.

The actor received a lot of support from her fans after she posted these tweets. Many said she should ‘ignore the haters’. One fan replied to her tweet saying, “You are above all these comments.” Another wrote, “Very dignified response from you.”

Earlier in the day, Lalit had also called out those ‘trolling’ him online in a social media post, ““Why is the media so obsessed about trolling me apparently for wrongly tagging,” part of his long note read. Sushmita had also shared a sarcastic post on social media on Saturday, where she talked about the ‘power of noise cancellation’. Her fans said this was the actor's way to tune out the negative comments.

