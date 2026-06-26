After splitting from Bharat Takhtani, Esha Deol admits she misses love in her life: ‘Breakups don’t dilute idea of love’

Actor Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani announced their separation in 2024 after over a decade of marriage. While the former couple continues to co-parent their two daughters, Esha has now opened up about her personal life, admitting that she misses having love in it. However, she also shared that she remains hopeful and is open to finding love again.

Esha Deol is missing love

Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol were married from 2012-2024.

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Recently, Esha appeared on a podcast by Curly Tales, where she opened up about her separation and reflected on whether the experience has changed how she views love and relationships. Esha and Bharat Takhtani parted ways in 2024.

During the conversation, Esha admitted that love and romance are something she is “currently missing” in her life. She said, “I think love and romance are the most important things in a person’s life, which I am currently missing. I love to be romantic. I am a complete rom-com person. I love love songs and I love love stories.”

When asked if her idea of love had changed over the years, particularly after past breakups and the end of her marriage, Esha said it hadn't.

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{{^usCountry}} “No, these things don’t change. Breakups happen. I have had boyfriends in the past whom I broke up with. These things happen, but that doesn’t dilute my ultimate idea of love. We all grew up seeing the unconditional love between Hema ji and Dharmendra ji,” Esha shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No, these things don’t change. Breakups happen. I have had boyfriends in the past whom I broke up with. These things happen, but that doesn’t dilute my ultimate idea of love. We all grew up seeing the unconditional love between Hema ji and Dharmendra ji,” Esha shared. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Esha also said that separations are deeply personal and sensitive, especially when children are involved. Looking back at her own experience, she shared that she never wanted her separation to become headline news. However, being public figures, she and Bharat knew they had to handle the situation with care, dignity, and sensitivity. About Esha Deol {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Esha also said that separations are deeply personal and sensitive, especially when children are involved. Looking back at her own experience, she shared that she never wanted her separation to become headline news. However, being public figures, she and Bharat knew they had to handle the situation with care, dignity, and sensitivity. About Esha Deol {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Esha Deol is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She and Bharat Takhtani were married in Mumbai in 2012. They share two daughters – Radhya, who was born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Esha Deol is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She and Bharat Takhtani were married in Mumbai in 2012. They share two daughters – Radhya, who was born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

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After more than 11 years of marriage, Esha and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation in 2024. They released a joint statement to share the news with their fans. “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy being respected,” they said in the joint statement. Since then, the two have maintained a cordial relationship. At one point, Esha was seen having a family lunch with Bharat. He was also by her side during a difficult phase following the death of her father, Dharmendra, in 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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