After Twitter bans Kangana Ranaut, designers Anand Bhushan, Rimzim Dadu refuse to work with her: 'Never too late...'

After Twitter showed her the exit door on Tuesday, two popular Bollywood fashion designers refused to work with Kangana Ranaut. Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu have issued statements on their respective social media platforms and confirmed that they are disassociating themselves and their brands with the actor.

In a statement shared on Twitter and Instagram, Anand said, "In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech.”

Rimzim took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture with Kangana and said, "Never too late to do the right thing! We are removing all posts of past collaboration with Kangana Ranaut from our social channels and pledge to not engage in any future association with her."

Rimzim Dadu also issued a statement on working with Kangana Ranaut.

Swara Bhasker applauded the move. Taking to Twitter, she said, "Pleasantly surprised to see this! Kudos to you @AnandBhushan & #RimzimDadu for calling out hate speech and incitement to genocide in a direct manner! Stand tall you guys!"

The brands announced their decision hours after Twitter 'permanently suspended' Kangana's account for her tweets on the West Bengal assembly election results. A Twitter spokesperson said that her account has been suspended for 'repeated violations' of the platform's rules, 'specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy.'

Kangana, in her reaction to the ban, said that the platform has proved her point that 'they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do'. She added that she has many platforms to raise her voice and her heart goes out to those 'who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering