Agastya Nanda says he is ‘definitely not a casanova’ when asked about similarity to Archie; reveals his role model

Agastya Nanda, who will play the role of Archie Andrews in The Archies, was asked how similar he is to his character in the Netflix film. Speaking with India Today, Agastya said that he is ‘definitely not a casanova’. He also pointed out how he is similar to Archie Andrews. He also revealed that his role model is his late grandmother, Ritu Nanda. (Also Read | Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda take to Mumbai streets, announce release date of The Archies)

Agastya says he isn't a 'casanova'

Agastya said, "I wouldn't call myself a casanova. Something that we do share in common is our love for music, because it helps you deal with a lot of emotions and that's where we are kind of similar, and yes, I am definitely not a casanova. I don't think you choose The Archies. It was Zoya who chose and we auditioned for it. Being on Netflix is such an exciting opportunity, being streamed in 190 countries at once. I find it so exciting. I couldn't have asked for a better team of people to work with. These guys over here have become my best friends and we hang out a lot, actually a bit too much."

Agastya on his role model

Talking about his role model, Agastya said, "My role model is my dadi (grandmother), Ritu Nanda. She isn't with us anymore, but I have always aspired to be like her. She just had this warmth about her that if you were around her, you could feel like you could do anything. I wish to be like that, to give people around me all that positivity and love." Agastya is the son of Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan. He has a sister Navya Naveli Nanda. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are his maternal grandparents.

About Archies

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper) in the lead roles. It also features Dot (Ethel Muggs), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley).

The Archies is a coming-of-age musical which will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. The Archies is all set to release on Netflix on December 7.

