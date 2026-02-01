Ahan Shetty says he was ‘tied down’ by contract, couldn't sign films for 4 years after Tadap: ‘I was low on confidence’

Actor Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty, made his debut in 2021 with Tadap. However, it was in 2026 that he finally tasted fame and success with Border 2. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the actor revealed the reason why he did not sign any film after Tadap. Ahan Shetty recalls being low on confidence after debut film Tadap. (Photo: Instagram)

Ahan Shetty on not signing films after Tadap Ahan’s debut film, Tadap, didn't do well at the box office, but his performance received praise from critics. The actor revealed that after Tadap, he could not sign any other film as he was bound by a contract. He said, “Tadap made ₹40 crore at a time when films weren’t crossing ₹10 crore. People said the film did horribly in terms of numbers, but we made a profit. That said, the film came with expectations. After that, it became difficult. I was very low on confidence during that period. I was tied down by a contract with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, so I wasn’t allowed to sign any other film for four years. A lot of offers came my way, but you can’t breach a contract.”

He then revealed how he came on board Border 2 and said, “JP Dutta sir and Nidhi didi were home for dinner. Nidhi didi turned to me and said, ‘How would you like to be a part of Border 2?’ I told her we would talk about it when it happens. She laughed and said, ‘Ahan, it’s happening now.’ For a couple of days, I was sceptical because I couldn’t believe they wanted me, a newcomer, to be part of such a big film. I had not been able to do anything for four years and was fighting certain battles in my own head. So, being part of this film means a lot to me.”